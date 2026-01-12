How Anushka Sharma Acrobatic Boundary Save Powered Gujarat Giants to Victory in DC W vs GG W WPL 2026 [WATCH]

Gujarat Giants defeated Delhi Capitals by five runs.

In the WPL 2026 match No. 4 between Delhi Capitals (DC W) and Gujarat Giants (GG W) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, Anushka Sharma of Gujarat Giants pulled off an outstanding boundary save that later proved to be the difference in the match.

Anushka Sharma Pulls Off a Stunning Boundary Save

The incident happened on the first ball of the 19th over in the second innings. Kashvee Gautam bowled a no ball to Jemimah Rodrigues, and two runs were taken.

Anushka made a brilliant effort at deep backward square leg. She jumped to take the catch and threw the ball back in mid air while crossing the boundary, saving four runs. It was a high full toss outside off, and Jemimah had shuffled across and hit it in the air. Without Anushka’s effort, the shot would have gone for six.

Anushka Sharma brilliant boundary save played a decisive role in Gujarat Giants victory while defending a target of 210 against Delhi Capitals.

While chasing, Delhi Capitals needed 29 runs to win in the last two overs. On the first ball of the 19th over, Kashvee Gautam bowled a no ball to Jemimah, and Anushka produced a sensational effort at the boundary to save four runs. Instead of a six, only two runs were taken. On the free hit that followed, Kashvee conceded just a single. However, Laura Wolvaardt then counter attacked by smashing 12 runs off the next three deliveries. A single came on the fifth ball before Jemimah struck a boundary off the final ball of the over. The over went for 22 runs, leaving Delhi Capitals needing just seven runs from the last over.

Sophie Devine was entrusted with the final over for Gujarat Giants. Wolvaardt took a single off the first ball, before Devine dismissed Jemimah Rodrigues on the second delivery. She then conceded only singles on the next two balls to Marizanne Kapp. Devine struck again on the fifth ball by removing Wolvaardt and finished the match with a dot ball to Sneh Rana. She conceded only two runs in the final over as Gujarat Giants sealed a thrilling five run win.

Had Anushka not saved that boundary earlier, it would have gone for six, giving Delhi four additional runs. That could have at least resulted in a tie. Her acrobatic effort ultimately proved match winning and turned the game in Gujarat Giants favour.

