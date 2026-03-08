Jimmy Neesham Dents India With 3 Wickets In An Over, Removes Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, And Suryakumar Yadav In IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final [WATCH]

Jimmy Neesham took the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav on the last ball of the over.

Pacer Jimmy Neesham took three wickets in the 16th over, dismissing Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav to dent the hosts in India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India, however, post 255/5 in the first innings.

Jimmy Neesham Shocks India in T20 World Cup 2026 Final

India were off to a flying start and set multiple new records in the summit clash. They put up 203/1 in 15 overs, and looked comfortable to add at least another 70 runs to the total.

However, the pacer struck a blow in India’s plans on the first delivery of the 16th over. Sanju Samson, who has been enjoying his recent purple patch, was out at 89, with a running catch at the boundary by substitute fielder Cole McConchie.

Hardik Pandya was sent up the order at No.4. He faced two dot balls and rotated strike to Ishan Kishan, who was also firing at a strike rate of above 200.

However, Mark Chapman at long on ended his innings.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav walked in at No.5. Facing the last ball of the over, SKY played one of his favourite shots, but he was caught by a running Rachin Ravindra. A sensational catch took out the skipper on a golden duck, and gave two wickets in two balls to Jimmy Neesham.

