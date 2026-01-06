Jonny Bairstow Hammers Keshav Maharaj for 34 Runs in an Over in PC vs SEC SA20 2026 Match [WATCH]

He scored 85* off 45 balls.

Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Eastern Cape took on Pretoria Capitals spinner Keshav Maharaj and scored 34 runs in one over, which included five sixes and a four, during the SA20 2026 match at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Jonny Bairstow dominates Keshav Maharaj with clean hitting

The incident took place in the 12th over of the second innings, when Jonny Bairstow completely took Keshav Maharaj apart with a brutal assault from the very first ball to the last.

Maharaj began the over with a short delivery on the stumps, and Bairstow picked the length early, pulling it cleanly into the deep mid-wicket stands for a massive six to bring up his fifty. The pressure only increased on the next ball as Maharaj bowled full on the stumps, and Bairstow went down on one knee to slog-sweep a huge 92-metre six over cow corner. The third delivery was on a good length outside off, but Bairstow got under it and slogged it powerfully over mid-wicket for another maximum. Trying to slow the momentum, Maharaj saw Bairstow attempt a slog sweep next, but a thick inside edge raced away to deep square leg for four.

With the over already going against him, Maharaj bowled another full delivery on the stumps, which Jonny Bairstow smashed straight over long-on for his fourth six. The final ball was also full, and Bairstow sent it straight back over the bowler’s head, completing a massive 34-run over.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape cruise to 10-wicket victory

Jonny Bairstow stayed unbeaten on 85 off 45 balls and played a key role as Sunrisers Eastern Cape chased down the target of 177 in just 14.2 overs. He smashed eight fours and six sixes. Quinton de Kock gave him excellent support with an unbeaten 79 off 49 balls, including five fours and six sixes. Both of them led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to a 10-wicket win.

Earlier, Sunrisers Eastern Cape restricted Pretoria Capitals to 176 for 7 in 20 overs. Connor Esterhuizen scored 52, while Sherfane Rutherford made an unbeaten 47 off 22 balls. For Sunrisers, Anrich Nortje took three wickets, Adam Milne picked up two, and Lutho Sipamla and Lewis Gregory took one wicket each. With this win, Sunrisers Eastern Cape moved to the top of the table with three wins, one loss, and one no result from five matches, earning 17 points with a net run rate of +2.953.

