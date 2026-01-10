Massive Shot from Jake Fraser-McGurk off Marcus Stoinis Hits Roof During Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2025 [WATCH]

Stars captain Stoinis finished with the figures of 4-0-33-3.

The 30th league-stage match of the BBL 2025 has witnessed one of the rare moments of cricket. During the seventh over of the first innings in the Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars fixture, opener Jake Fraser-McGurk (17) tried to execute a massive six off all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

But interestingly, the ball went straight up into the air and hit the roof of the Marvel Stadium. The unusual incident has recently become a common sight for the Australian fans, as all the matches of the venue are played under a closed roof due to some technical issues.

However, after a short debate over whether to consider it as an over-boundary, the on-field umpires decided that the shot would not have gone past the boundary rope and signalled it as a dead ball.

Previously, all the shots hitting the roof of the Marvel Stadium in the Big Bash League were considered as six. But after the latest change in the rules by Cricket Australia, umpires now get to decide whether the ball would have cleared the rope or not and call it for a maximum or dead ball, accordingly.

Stars Clinch Reverse Fixture of Melbourne Derby in BBL 2025

A poor batting show from the Renegades line-up saw the team put up only 166/7 on the scoreboard. Josh Brown’s 80 runs at the top was the solitary notable knock from the side, as just three other batters managed to contribute double-digit scores.

In response, a solid 84-run opening partnership between Sam Harper (84*) and Thomas Rogers (53) off 45 deliveries set the tone for the Stars to finish off the chase. After three consecutive dismissals for one, Glenn Maxwell finally got back among the runs to guide them over the line with a 17-ball 20*.

After losing their first encounter of the season by four wickets, Stars bounced back to comprehensively win the reverse fixture of the Melbourne derby with 25 balls remaining. With this victory, Stoinis and Co. reached 10 points in eight matches and bolstered their chances to qualify for the BBL 2025 knockouts.

