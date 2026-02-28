Mayank Agarwal Drops a Sitter At Slip, Offends Bowler KL Rahul in Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 [WATCH]

KL Rahul scored only 13 runs in the Ranji Trophy final 2025-26.

The Ranji Trophy final 2025-26 witnessed a rare sight as the star Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul picked up the ball to bowl two overs in the Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir fixture. The player had even bagged a chance to add a crucial First-Class wicket to his tally, but his childhood teammate Mayank Agarwal missed grabbing an easy catch at the slip.

The incident left the batter disappointed, as it would have been a great addition to his versatile arsenal. Besides being a gun fielder and an exceptional gloveman behind the stumps, Rahul has also played multiple roles in the Indian batting lineup and captained the team as well. Notably, the batter has one List A wicket to his name, which he snared back in 2014.

However, besides the 33-year-old, another two specialist batters, Mayank and Karun Nair, were also seen to bowl two and seven overs in the match, respectively.

Jammu and Kashmir Script History With Maiden Title in Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26

Jammu and Kashmir, led by skipper Paras Dogra, have etched their name in history to claim their maiden title in the Ranji Trophy final 2025-26. Since a defeat against Mumbai to start off the tournament, they have had a scintillating run in this edition.

The team ended up finishing the league stage in second place with three victories and draws each before putting up a winning spree in the knockouts to clinch the elusive silverware. Facing the second-most successful side of the tournament’s history, Karnataka, in the summit clash, Jammu and Kashmir continued their indomitable show to put up a massive first-innings total of 584.

Following this, a commendable bowling effort from their pace attack folded the eight-time champions for only 293. The leading wicket-taker of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Auqib Nabi, once again starred in the all-important title decider to snare his 16th First-Class fifer. Eventually, the side declared on 342/4 and the match ended in a draw. Jammu and Kashmir were crowned as the winners by virtue of their first-innings lead.

