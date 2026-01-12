Mohammad Rizwan Retired Out In BBL 2025-26 After Slow Knock, Poor Run Continues For Melbourne Renegades Player [WATCH]

The 33rd match of the Big Bash League had to see Mohammad Rizwan retired out.

‘Mohammad Rizwan retired out’ flashing on the screen is not a sight cricket fans are used to seeing. However, the instance occurred in the 33rd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26, when the Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter was retired out by the Melbourne Renegades.

Rizwan walked out to bat at No.4, with the team score on 83/2 in the 10th over of the first innings. However, he could only score a mere 26 runs off the 23 deliveries that he faced by the 18th over of the match, and was eventually retired out by Will Sutherland.

Playing in his first BBL season has not been a very fulfilling experience for Rizwan as yet, as he has not been amongst the runs as much as himself and the Renegades would have liked. However, Hassan Khan’s 46 got them to 170/8, giving their bowlers something to bowl at.

Muhammad Rizwan has been retired out by the Melbourne Renegades 👀 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/AuTGoTIHqb — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2026

