Mumbai Indians Star From SA20 Franchise Smacks No-Look 109 Meter Six Off Marco Jansen [WATCH]

The Mumbai Indians star has been entrusted with power-hitting responsibilities in the ongoing SA20 season.

A no-look six is a shot that probably tops the list for all the shots to leave spectators in a jaw-dropped state. And Mumbai Indians Cape Town (MICT) star Jason Smith has exactly provided the same entertainment to the fans in the most recent SA20 fixture.

The 31-year-old went on a boundary hitting spree in the penultimate over of the first innings, which went for 19 runs. Marco Jansen had conceded only 10 runs in his initial three overs. However, Jason Smith’s no-look six stole the show and became the highlight of the innings.

The incident occurred on the fourth ball of the 19th over which was angled across by the South African all-rounder. The Mumbai Indians batter swung his bat across the line of the ball and connected it over the mid-wicket boundary, completing a scintillating shot which went 109 metres long.

Jason Smith bags the DP World Dispatch of the Day for a strike that cleared the ropes with distance to spare. St George's Park loved every bit of that. 🎷💎#BetwaySA20 #SECvMICT #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/wUDU84lneJ — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 18, 2026

ALSO READ:

Why Mumbai Indians Cape Town Lost the Plot in SA20 2025-26?

Despite Ryan Rickelton’s heroics at the top of the order, MICT have not been able to make a mark in the tournament, and have been eliminated from the playoffs race. The problem with the squad is not the quality that they possess, but the application that they lacked throughout the season.

The franchise managed to win three matches out of the ten that they have played till now, and languished at the bottom of the points table for most of the season. However, it has been a case of relying too much on a few players which has cost MICT the season.

While the batting has relied too much on Ryan Rickelton, the bowling has not been able to impress despite having few of the best names in world cricket. Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult and Rashid Khan could manage only 23 wickets between them in the season. On the other hand, Corbin Bosch was the highest wicket-taker for the side with 13 wickets in nine matches.

The Mumbai Indians franchise will have to lessen their dependence on big names, and build a squad which can be balanced in all situations of the game. Without these changes, their road ahead looks very bleak in the seasons ahead.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.