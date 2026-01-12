Mumbai Indians Star Wins Hearts With Warm Gesture Towards Injured Fan After JSK vs MICT Clash [WATCH]

Mumbai Indians batter Ryan Rickelton smashed a magnificent century against the Joburg Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians Cape Town (MICT) opener Ryan Rickelton was on the headline of every possible news piece after his sumptuous knock of an unbeaten 113 against the Joburg Super Kings. Rickelton scored his second century of the SA20 2025-26 season in the seventh match.

However, there was something specific which drew attention apart from Rickelton’s heroics on the field. The South African opener accidently injured a fan when a six which came off his bat ended up straight on the face of a Joburg Super Kings (JSK) fan in the stands, leaving her injured.

That being said, what the Mumbai Indians star did the next morning won the hearts of all the cricket fans. Rickelton sent the fan a signed jersey along with a note with best wishes for her recovery. To add to that, Rickelton also recorded a video message for the fan.

The next 100 days in the cricketing calendar are going to be all about T20 cricket. With the T20 World Cup 2026 and IPL 2026 immediately on the horizon, Ryan Rickelton would be very pleased after his performances in the SA20 2025-26 season.

Though the wicketkeeper-batter has not been included in the South African squad which will be on the flight to the subcontinent in due course, he is expected to be drafted in on the back of his impressive performances in the tournament.

With 317 runs in six innings, the Mumbai Indians opener sits at the top of the run-scoring charts (before the January 12 match against Pretoria Capitals). The South African management will be seriously considering his inclusion into the T20 World Cup 2026 side.

Moreover, the Mumbai Indians will be very pleased as a franchise, after having retained Rickelton for the 19th edition of the IPL. To add to that, they will also be presented with a sweet headache for the opening slot, as they acquired the services of Quinton de Kock in the IPL 2026 auction.

