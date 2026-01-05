Naseem Shah and Kieron Pollard Involved in Heated Exchange in ILT20 2025/26 Final [WATCH]

Naseem Shah and Kieron Pollard had a mid-pitch altercation.

Kieron Pollard and Naseem Shah were involved in a mini altercation during the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025/26 final between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates last night. Both players have a history of being short-tempered, and such high-octane clashes are bound to bring out emotions.

On the last delivery of the 11th over, Naseem bowled a good-length delivery angling in, to which Pollard could only get an inside edge on his pads, and the bowler immediately clapped before looking at the batter. This irked Pollard, who said a few words to the Pakistani bowler before things became more intense in the middle of the pitch.

Naseem Shah and Kieron Pollard came close to each other and had an extended altercation before the umpire intervened to separate the two players. Jason Roy also came to calm the bowler, clapping for his accurate bowling and asking him to get over it.

Sparks fly in the middle! 🧨



The Final brings out many emotions, catching Naseem Shah & Kieron Pollard in the middle of it. ⚔️#Final #DVvMIE #DPWorldILT20 #WhereTheWorldPlays #AllInForCricket pic.twitter.com/PGUsSl3PaT — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 4, 2026

Eventually, the matter settled, and the game proceeded, but things could have been a lot worse, given Pollard’s history with altercations and on-field drama. Maybe he didn’t like the lingering smile Naseem gave after bowling a dot delivery and let emotions get the better of him in an intense final.

Naseem Shah dismissed Kieron Pollard later in ILT20 2025/26 final

As it turned out, Naseem Shah had the final laugh, as he dismissed Kieron Pollard in his next over, 17th of the innings. He bowled a short delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Pollard tried to pull over the backward square leg boundary but couldn’t get the desired elevation.

The ball flew straight to the fielder, Sanjay Pahal, who took a straightforward catch to cut Kieron Pollard’s innings short. He scored 28 runs in 28 balls, including two boundaries, and never got going in a tall run chase.

Is that the championship for the Desert Vipers?! 😱



Kieron Pollard kept the chase within reach but Naseem Shah's brilliance sent Pollard back and may have just about confirmed his side's win. 💯#Final #DVvMIE #DPWorldILT20 #WhereTheWorldPlays #AllInForCricket pic.twitter.com/5AC2YlZVmP — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 4, 2026

Fair to say, Naseem Shah won this mini battle with Pollard in the final, for he backed his words with action by getting the biggest scalp of a batter who could have taken the game away from Desert Vipers. He was the best bowler in the contest, taking three wickets for 18 runs at an economy rate of 4.50 in his four-over spell.

His sensational performance helped the Vipers win the game by 46 runs and lift their maiden ILT20 title in Dubai. Naseem Shah ended with 12 wickets at 17.92 runs apiece in eight innings, with his best spell coming in the summit clash.

