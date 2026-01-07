Ollie Peake Wins Nail-biter For Melbourne Renegades With Last Ball Six Against Perth Scorchers in BBL 2025-26 [WATCH]

The 19-year-old is one of the most exciting youngsters in the Big Bash League.

Ollie Peake has peaked at the right time in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26. The 19-year-old sealed a thriller for the Melbourne Renegades in their outing against the Perth Scorchers. The low-scoring thriller saw just around 250 runs scored overall, but kept the spectators on the edge of their seats.

After being put in to bat, the Perth Scorchers could only get to a mere 127, credits to some fantastic bowling by Gurinder Sandhu. The right-arm medium pacer scalped four wickets, giving away 28 runs in his four overs. All those who thought it would be an easy chase knew nothing about what was to follow.

The expected one-sided clash quickly turned even from the point when the Melbourne Renegades started losing wickets in a cluster after the 10th over mark. Starting with Mohammad Rizwan, the team lost three wickets for just six runs, and Ollie Peake was left in the middle as a lone warrior.

After a 42-run stand with Will Sutherland, the match finally came down to the Renegades needing 10 off the last over which was to be bowled by Aaron Hardie. With no boundary coming off the first five deliveries, the Renegades needed four off the last ball. And what Ollie Peake did after that will be remembered for a long time.

Ollie Peake On His Way Up the Ladder

It was not long ago that the 19-year-old Australian all-rounder played the U19 World Cup. Suddenly, he has burst onto the scene in the Big Bash League in a prolific display of his power-hitting skills which the world is taking notice of.

The youngster has scored 165 runs at an average of 33 in the tournament so far, and has shown that he can hold his nerve in crunch moments. His strike-rate has been about 146.01, which is a decent number for a batter who bats in the middle-order.

There are no doubts in the fact that the Aussie star is on his way up the ladder, and might soon attract bids from various leagues around the world, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). This is just his second season in the Australian franchise league, and Ollie Peake is already showing signs of promise.

The 19-year-old has already made a few records to his name, the most prominent of them being the fastest half-century in U19 cricket. Peake has also registered some brilliant performances in the Australian domestic circuit playing for Victoria. He was also called up for the Australia A side.

