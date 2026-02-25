Paras Dogra Headbutts Karnataka Player, Mayank Agarwal Steps In As Massive Fight Erupts in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final [WATCH]

Jammu & Kashmir have locked horns with Karnataka for their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) have are battling it out against Karnataka for their first Ranji Trophy title. The Paras Dogra-led team from the North of India, which were once considered as underdogs have rose from the ranks to script a wonderful season for themselves.

Though J&K have showcased immaculate resilience, grit and determination throughout the season, an incident involving skipper Paras Dogra in the Final showdown against Karnataka has attracted quite a few eyeballs on Wednesday.

The J&K skipper aggressively charged towards the Karnataka fielder, who stood at short-leg, and even hit the fielder with his own headgear. Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal immediately came into the scene to defend his teammate, and the situation was then controlled by the two umpires chatting with Devdutt Padikkal.

Why Did Paras Dogra Showcase Such Aggression?

The J&K skipper is usually not known for the thing, for which he was on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final at the Hubli Cricket Ground. As it turns out, the final showdown of India’s domestic pinnacle has been stupendous, with Paras Dogra and team punching above their weight.

The drama started when Karnataka’s fast bowlers tried testing Paras Dogra with relentless short pitched bowling. The 41-year-old was not quite able to make contact in order to counter the short pitched bowling, which resulted in some noise from the Karnataka fielders.

After both sides of players got under each other’s skin, Dogra pulled Prasidh Krishna for a boundary in the 101st over, after which things got heated. Dogra soon charged towards KV Aneesh, who was placed at short-leg, and ended up headbutting him – an incident which immediately brought in Mayank Agarwal.

The two umpires Ulhas Gandhe and Rohan Pandit soon de-escalated things between the two players, after which they had a word with Karnataka skipper Devdutt Padikkal. The morning of Day 2 has been relentless from the Karnataka bowlers, with some good bowling and constant chirping around the batters – which must have gotten the J&K skipper agitated.

