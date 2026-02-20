Rajasthan Royals Talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Water Pipe With Massive Hit Ahead of IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and India U19 batting talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is gearing up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) in style. The inaugural champions have already begun their pre-season camp and Sooryavanshi lit up one of the sessions by giving a testament to his sheer hitting prowess.

In a video shared by the RR franchise on their social media, the young left-hander ended up breaking a water pipe after hitting a massive six during training. The 14-year-old has already made a reputation for his destructive batting and he will be hoping to do an encore in IPL 2026 after enjoying a breakout debut season last time around with the Royals.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in tremendous form before IPL 2026

The talented opener was one of the key architects for India’s record sixth title-winning campaign at the U19 World Cup 2026 earlier this year. Sooryavanshi finished as the top-scorer for India and second overall with 439 runs in seven innings, comprising one century and three fifties.

Prior to that in the ODI series against SA U19, Suryavanshi led the side in Ayush Mhatre’s absence to a dominating 3-0 win while also delivering with the bat. He finished as the highest run scorer of the series with 206 runs at an average of 68.66 and a strike rate of 187.27.

He also impressed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year, scoring 221 runs in just two matches, including a 190 off 84 balls against Arunachal Pradesh. Before that, in the U19 Asia Cup, he scored 261 runs in five innings at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of 182.51 and also registered one of the fastest T20 hundreds, equalling Rishabh Pant (32 balls). Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also proved his mettle on the away tours of England and Australia last year across formats.

In IPL 2025, he made headlines after becoming the youngest IPL debutant and then notched up the fastest IPL ton by an Indian and the second-fastest overall (in just 35 balls).

