Rohit Sharma Brutally Trolls England After Ashes 2025–26 Drubbing to Australia [WATCH]

Former India captain Rohit Sharma took a brutal dig at England following their consecutive third loss against Australia in the ongoing five-match Ashes 2025-26 series. With the 82-run loss in the Adelaide Test earlier today (December 21), the Three Lions have now conceded the urn as Australia extend their unbeaten streak at home, with England’s last win on Aussie soil coming 15 years back in 2010.

Rohit’s comments came while attending a college event in Gurgaon called Masters’ Union Cohort ’25 Deployed!, while talking about playing conditions Down Under. In a video that is now going viral on social media, Rohit said,

“Playing in Australia is the most difficult. You can ask England about it (Aap England se puch sakte ho). Laughs..”

Rohit Sharma numbers in Australia

While Rohit Sharma is one of the heralded batting stalwarts of the modern era, he too has had his share of problems in Australia. In the previous Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), Rohit Sharma had an extremely difficult series where he could manage only 31 runs in five innings at a subpar average of 6.20, which also saw him dropping himself from the final Test match in Sydney. That series eventually turned out to be his last ever Test series for India as the 38-year-old announced his retirement few months later in May prior to the England Test series.

Overall, amongst SENA countries, Rohit has his second-lowest Test average at 24.38 in Australia with his struggles being the worst at 16.63 in South Africa. The dynamic right-hander has also not managed to score a ton in Australia in the red-ball format.

However, Rohit’s numbers drastically get better in ODIs, a format he still dominates, as was evident from his recent performances during the India tour of Australia earlier this year. With questions over his future and uncertainty surrounding his particpation in the 2027 ODI World Cup next, Rohit silence all the critics by finishing as the top run-scorer in the three-match ODI series, with 202 runs in three games at a stellar average of 101.

