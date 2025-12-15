Shaheen Afridi Taken Off the Attack After Bowling Two Waist-height No-balls On His Maiden BBL Outing [WATCH]

The left-arm speedster did not have the best of days, conceding 43 runs in his 2.4 overs.

Players dream of debuts! However, not every wish is always fulfilled. Shaheen Afridi marked his maiden appearance in the Big Bash League (BBL) today (December 15), which quickly turned into a day that he might not want to remember. The left-arm pacer was sent off the field after bowling two waist-high no balls in his third over of the match.

The incident occurred in the second match of the Big Bash League 2025-26 between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat. The Renegades batted first, and lived off on Tim Seifert’s prolific ton coupled with Oliver Peake’s 29-ball 57. That being said, the Renegades got to a massive 212/5 at the end of the innings, and Shaheen Afridi was amongst the bowlers that were hit the most.

The Pakistani speedster went for 43 runs in his 2.4 overs, and was sent off in his third over. After being given a warning by the umpires after having bowled a waist-high no-ball, Shaheen could not control the delivery yet again on the fifth ball of the over, which ended up in another illegal outcome. Hence, as per the updated laws, the umpires had to take him off the field.

Wow.



On his BBL debut, Shaheen Afridi has been removed from the attack! #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/IhDLsKFfJi — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 15, 2025

ALSO READ:

Why Was Shaheen Afridi Sent Off?

The action that the umpires took after Shaheen Afridi bowled two waist-high no-balls was in sync with th rules of the game. Had the ball gone on to hit the batter on the helmet, it could have meant serious consequences for the batting side. That being said, the rules of the game have stated the clauses, which are to be followed in such situations.

41.6 Bowling of dangerous and unfair short pitched deliveries

41.6.8 Should there be any further instance by the same bowler in that same innings, the umpire shall call and signal No ball and when the ball is dead direct the captain to take the bowler off forthwith. If necessary, the over shall be completed by another bowler, who shall neither have bowled the previous over, or part thereof nor be allowed to bowl the next over, or part thereof.

The bowling of a delivery as defined in 41.7.1 is also dangerous if the bowler’s end umpire considers that there is a risk of injury to the striker.

41.7.3 states that if the umpire considers a non-pitching delivery, or a series of non-pitching deliveries, to be dangerous under 41.7.2 when the ball is dead, the umpire shall repeat the No ball signal to the scorers and then caution the bowler, indicating that this is a first and final warning. The umpire shall also inform the other umpire, the captain of the fielding side and the batters of what has occurred. This caution shall apply to that bowler throughout the innings.

As per 41.7.4, should there be any further dangerous such delivery by the same bowler in that innings the umpire shall call and signal No ball when the ball is dead. He may also inform the fielding captain to suspend the bowler from bowling immediately. The bowler thus suspended shall not be allowed to bowl again in that innings.

The over shall be completed by another bowler, who shall neither have bowled any part of the previous over, nor be allowed to bowl any part of the next over.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.