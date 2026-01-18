Shubman Gill Bowled Through the Gate By An Unplayable Kyle Jamieson Delivery in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI [WATCH]

Shubman Gill scored 135 runs in three ODIs in the series against New Zealand.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed in a fashion which brought back some unwanted memories of his recent past. The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper had a loophole in his game in which there used to be a gap in his bat and pad. After a brief stint of working on it, it was visible again.

Or it was rather made to be visible by the might of Kyle Jamieson. The tall pacer from New Zealand has grown to become a very reliable option for the Blackcaps in the powerplay. Jamieson bowled a fantastic delivery which came in to Shubman Gill after pitching.

On the other end of the wicket, the Indian skipper played for the ball coming straight after pitching and was taken by surprise. To add to that, his bat came down in an angle, which left a gap between the bat and pad, enough for a cricket ball to sneak in onto the stumps.

Shubman Gill Going Back to His Achilles Heal

The first suggestion that skippers give their pacers against Shubman Gill is to look out for that gap between the bat and pad. And that is exactly what Jamieson did in Indore. The tall speedster was successful in nipping the ball back in, which got him the wicket.

To add to that, Shubman Gill has been working on this loophole for quite sometime now, which was very evident during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. He played some fine knocks in the series, and the change in his technique was visible.

However, with the white ball formats, the technique has started to shift once again with the loophole coming into play. The main reason for the gap between his bat and pad is that the bat comes down at an angle (from third-man) rather than the slips.

Having said that, Gill is easily able to dominate against deliveries which are on his pads due to the same bat angle factor. He will have to work on minimising the gap between the bat and pad, which is very evidently visible for the bowlers to exploit.

