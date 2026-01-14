Sikandar Raza Seals Win for Paarl Royals With Last Ball Six in PR vs DSG SA20 2026 [WATCH]

Sikandar Raza of Paarl Royals finished the match with a six off the last ball against Durban’s Super Giants in SA20 2026 at Boland Park in Paarl.

Last Ball Drama As Sikandar Raza Finishes Match In Style

The moment came on the last ball of the second innings, with Paarl Royals needing two runs to win. David Wiese was bowling to Sikandar Raza, who hit a six to finish the match. It was a low full toss in his hitting zone, and Raza cleared his front leg and smashed the ball over deep mid wicket.

The dugout celebrated the win, with David Miller clearly pleased. Raza then punched the air in celebration and hugged Rubin Hermann after sealing the victory.

In the last over, Paarl Royals needed six runs to win with Rubin Hermann on strike. David Wiese was bowling the final over and conceded only four runs from the first five balls.

Sikandar Raza scored 27* off 13 balls, including two fours and two sixes, at a strike rate of 207.69.

In SA20 2026, he has also taken 11 wickets in five matches, with best figures of 4/13 and an economy rate of 5.68.

Paarl Royals Move to Second Spot After Narrow Win

Durban’s Super Giants batted first and scored 186/5 in 20 overs. Aiden Markram led the scoring with 66 runs off 46 balls. David Bedingham added 25 runs, Heinrich Klaasen scored 29, and Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten on 32 off just 10 balls. For Paarl Royals, Nqobani Mokoena and Mujeeb Ur Rahman took two wickets each, while Bjorn Fortuin picked up one wicket.

In reply, Paarl Royals chased down the target on the last ball, winning the match with six wickets in hand. Dan Lawrence scored 63 off 41 balls, Rubin Hermann remained unbeaten on 65 off 45 balls, and Sikandar Raza made 27 not out off 13 balls. Raza sealed the win with a six off the final delivery. For Durban’s Super Giants, Ethan Bosch took two wickets, while Sunil Narine and David Wiese claimed one wicket each.

With this win, Paarl Royals moved to second place on the points table with 19 points from seven matches, including four wins, two losses, and one no result, with a net run rate of -0.820. Meanwhile, Durban’s Super Giants are fifth with 14 points from nine matches, with two wins, four losses, and three no results, and a net run rate of -0.591.

