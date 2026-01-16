Steve Smith Goes Berserk With Four Sixes in a Row, Slams Biggest Over in Big Bash League History [WATCH]

Australia and Sydney Sixers star Steve Smith gave a testament to his explosive hitting prowess by blasting four maximums in a row in the match against Sydney Thunder today (January 16) in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL 2025-26).

The carnage began from the very first ball after the Sixers opted for the Power Surge from the 12th over. Interestingly, on the last ball of the previous over, Smith had denied a very easy single, which now clearly hints that he was waiting to explode in the Power Surge.

After the four sixes, Smith hit the next ball for a boundary which turned out to be a no-ball, giving Smith another shot to extend his six-hitting spree for a fifth consecutive legal delivery. The next reload by bowler Ryan Hadley turned out to be a wide but Smith failed to capitalise on the opportunity again as it ended being a dot. The final ball of the over went for two runs, and in the process, Smith registered the biggest over in BBL history – 32 runs.

Steve Smith registers Most Hundreds in BBL History

Smith continued taking down bowlers in the Sydney Derby and went on to register a record-breaking ton, finishing on 100 off 42 balls, comprising five boundaries and nine sixes. In the process, he claimed the top spot in the list of Most hundreds in BBL with four to his name.

He is followed by former Australia teammate and Sydney Thunder opener David Warner, who added one more to his tally earlier in the match to take it to three. Warner also eclipsed Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli for Most T20 Hundreds with 10 to his name and took the third spot in the elite list.

Steve Smith sixes help Sydney Sixers secure crucial win for BBL 2025-26 playoffs.

After the Thunder posted a total of 189/6 in 20 overs, Steve Smith came out all guns blazing and single-handedly took the game away. His blitzkrieg helped the Sixers chase down the target of 190 comfortably with 16 balls and five wickets left to earn crucial two points in a bid to make it to the playoffs. With the win, Sixers have now taken the fourth place displacing Brisbane Heat, with 11 points from nine games. They will now face Heat, who are on 10 points in nine games, in a virutal knockout clash on Sunday (January 18) in the final league game with the winner going ahead into the BBL 2025-26 playoffs.

