Steve Smith Launches 107m Six Over the SCG Roof in Sydney Smash in BBL 2025-26 [WATCH]
Steve Smith Launches 107m Six Over the SCG Roof in Sydney Smash in BBL 2025-26 [WATCH]

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: January 16, 2026
1 min read

Australia batter Steve Smith has taken to the Big Bash League after the Ashes series like fish to water.

Blink and you miss! For all those who thought stepping into T20 cricket just after a five-match Test series would not be very easy, Steve Smith decided to prove how it is probably too easy for him. The Australian batter smashed a 107 metre long six in their fixture against the Sydney Thunder.

The incident occurred on the third ball of the fourth over of the second innings. Nathan McAndrew bowled a length ball which was pretty straight. However, Steve Smith went across and launched the ball straight over the deep mid-wicket boundary. The ball landed on the roof of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The Sixers bagged 22 runs off that over, taking the score past the 50-run mark in the powerplay itself. What made the shot special, was the way Smith managed to hit it clean with an almost baseball-like bat swing. The Sixers had a stiff target of 190 off 20 overs after David Warner’s century in the first innings.

ALSO READ:

More to follow…

