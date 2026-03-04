Tim Seifert Faces Scary Blow To Face, Gets Hit Under Eye During SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal [WATCH]

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert survived a massive injury scare after being hit in the face during the SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal match today (March 4). The incident happened during the last ball of the powerplay of the Proteas innings.

How did Tim Seifert get hit on face?

Lockie Ferguson bowled a short outside off delivery as Aiden Markram slashed his blade but missed it. The ball wobbled late and took a deflection off Seifert’s gloves, hitting him on the left cheek just underneath the eye. The fielders looked concerned as the physio rushed out to check on him.

Thankfully for Tim Seifert and New Zealand, the blow did not appear to be serious and he cleared the concussion test and was declared good to go.

Speaking about the SA vs NZ match, the Proteas are struggling in the knockout clash after a batting collapse. Coming into the contest as the only unbeaten team, South Africa found themselves in early trouble with their top order departing cheaply. Aiden Markram (18), Quinton de Kock (10) and Ryan Rickelton (0) all departed without causing much damage as the Kiwis took early control. The Blackcaps continued making inroads to send back half of the South Africa side at the halfway mark.

At the time of writing this report, the South Africa scoreline read 78 for 5 in 10.3 overs with Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen currently batting in the middle. The Proteas will need a partnership going to make amends for the initial setback and propel the scoreboard to a competitive total.

Although New Zealand are dominating proceedings, interestingly, they have never beaten South Africa in T20 World Cup with the Proteas having a 5-0 lead. On the other hand, South Africa have never beaten New Zealand in an ICC knockout fixture.

