Tristan Stubbs Pulls Off Stunning Suryakumar Yadav-Like Catch in MICT vs SEC SA20 2026 [WATCH]

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) skipper Tristan Stubbs pulled off a spectacular catch near the boundary ropes, reigniting memories of the famous Suryakumar Yadav catch of David Miller during the T20 World Cup 2024 Final. The incident happened during the MICT vs SEC match in the ongoing SA20 2026.

On the 16th over of the MI Cape Town’s innings, George Linde went berserk hitting three consecutive maximums off Chris Green on the first three deliveries. He went for another big hit on the fifth ball and almost cleared the boundary before Tristan Stubbs took a stunning catch.

Stationed at long-on, Tristan Stubbs stretched his hands and grabbed the ball with both hands but at the same time, he lost balance and was going over the rope. Stubbs then managed to lob the ball in time, crossed over the boundary rope and came back in to complete the catch legally.

George Linde smashes three 6s in a row 6⃣

Tristan Stubbs takes a spectacular catch 👏

An over of high-intensity 🤯#BetwaySA20 #SECvMICT #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/ETNczIppzM — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 18, 2026

Tristan Stubbs led SEC eye top two finish in SA20 2026

The two-time winners are eyeing to secure a top-two finish with a win in the MICT vs SEC match. They are currently placed third with 24 points from nine games but a win against MI Cape Town tonight will guarantee the Sunrisers two attempts to qualify for the SA20 2026 Final.

Speaking about the MICT vs SEC contest so far, the defending champions batted first but SEC managed to restrict MICT to 148/6 in 20 overs. Chris Green was the pick of the SEC bowlers, finishing with three scalps while Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje and James Coles finished with one apiece.

Coming to the chase, although Sunrisers lost opener Jonny Bairstow cheaply, Quinton de Kock and Matthew Breetzke made amends for the early setback and are taking the game away from Cape Town.

At the time of writing this report, the SEC scoreboard reads 105/1 in 15 overs with Quinton de Kock and Matthew Breetzke currently batting in the middle.

While a win guarantees a top-two finish for SEC, a loss for MICT means they will be knocked out of the SA20 2026 playoffs qualification race.

