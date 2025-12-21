Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gives Fiery Reply to Pakistan Bowler’s Aggressive Send-Off in U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final [WATCH]

The heated moment occurred when he was batting on 26 off 9 balls.

India’s 14-year-old batting talent, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, was involved in a heated moment in the Under-19 Asia Cup final against arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai’s ICC Academy Ground on Sunday (December 21). Vaibhav reacted aggressively to Pakistan pacer Ali Raza’s fiery send-off after his dismissal.

Reaction by Vaibhav Suryavanshi Grabs Eyeballs in IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final

Chasing a massive target of 348, the southpaw pointed to his shoe while exchanging words with Raza and the Pakistan fielders, adding one more chapter to the intense rivalry.

The incident occurred after Vaibhav began strongly, smashing 26 off nine balls, showcasing his intent early on. However, in the fifth over, Vaibhav attempted to play a lofted straight drive on Raza’s rising short of good length delivery, angled across him, causing a nick. He was caught behind by keeper Hamza Zahoor for 26. Notably, before Vaibhav, captain Ayush Mhatre (2 off 7) and Aaron George (16 off 9) had both fallen cheaply.

Earlier, in the previous over, Indian captain Ayush Mhatre had a tense exchange of words with Pakistan players after his dismissal in the U19 Asia Cup final chase. As Mhatre began his long walk back to the pavilion, the Pakistan team’s aggressive celebrations triggered the confrontation.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Struggles With Form After Strong Start

Suryavanshi’s performance in the tournament revealed some weaknesses against pace, but his passion shows his growth. The left-hander smashed the fastest hundred in the U19 Asia Cup and the second-highest individual score in youth ODIs, scoring 95-ball 171 runs in India’s campaign opener against the UAE U19. He then hammered a 26-ball 50 against Malaysia. But he failed when it needed the most, in the knockout stage, as he fell prey to just nine runs against Sri Lanka in the semi-final before managing 26 in the title clash.

However, he finished the tournament with the best batting strike rates (182.51) and India’s leading run-getter with 261 runs in five innings at an average of 52.50.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Highlights

Pakistan clinched the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 title with a thumping victory over India. Pakistan opener Sameer Minhas scored an impressive 172 runs off 113 balls, powering his team to post 347/8. Minhas raced to fifty in just 29 balls and hit a century off 71 balls. He forged a 137-run stand with Ahmed Hussain for the third wicket and hit nine sixes. Despite a late effort that limited Pakistan to only 71 runs in the last ten overs, the Men in Green set the above-par target.

In reply, India did get an explosive start as Vaibhav Suryavanshi amassed 21 runs in the first over. However, Pakistan responded strongly, with pacer Ali Raza quickly dismissing Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav, leaving India at 49/3. With wickets falling often, India fell to 68/5 by the end of the powerplay and did not recover. They were eventually bowled out for 156, with Raza achieving a four-wicket haul to secure a convincing win for Pakistan.

