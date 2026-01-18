Virat Kohli pushes Daryl Mitchell Out of Boundary Line After Dismissal in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI [WATCH]

Daryl Mitchell played a scintillating knock in Indore to register his second ton of the series.

Imagine being so good, that you have to be pushed out of the boundary line by Virat Kohli after being dismissed. Daryl Mitchell is on a run-scoring spree against India, as he registered his second century of the three-match ODI series in the third ODI in Indore.

New Zealand were pushed on the backfoot by Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana in the initial overs of the first innings, and they were reduced to 5/2 inside two overs. However, a superb 219-run partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips provided New Zealand with the platform to launch.

Both Mitchell and Phillips got centuries, with the No.4 batter scoring 137 off 131 deliveries with 15 fours and three sixes. The duo soaked the pressure after the dismissal of Will Young with the team score on 58, and then started accelerating at the right time. However, Virat Kohli’s send-off to Daryl Mitchell had everyone in splits.

Why the Daryl Mitchell Knock Was Similar To Virat Kohli

Place Daryl Mitchell’s innings on a blueprint of an ODI batting masterclass, and there won’t be a line of difference at all. That’s how good he was throughout the series. The way he structured his innings was very pleasing to watch.

Daryl Mitchell has now scored four hundreds in the last five innings against India in India, which speaks volumes of his ability to mould his game according to the conditions. Along with Phillips, he was instrumental in soaking up the pressure and then launching towards the end.

To add to that, 78 of his runs came in boundaries. The New Zealand No.4 was always busy on the crease, and made sure that he kept the scoreboard ticking with regular singles. Glenn Phillips also controlled his natural game to play an aggressive brand of cricket and stitched a fantastic partnership with Mitchell.

