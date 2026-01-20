Was Babar Azam Wrongly Given Stumped Out For A Duck In BBL 2025-26 Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Qualifier?

Pakistan star Babar Azam, who hasn’t been enjoying the best of his form with the bat, faced an unfortunate dismissal in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL 2025-26). Playing for the Sydney Sixers in the BBL Qualifier against Perth Scorchers, Babar fell prey to a stumping and had to walk back to the pavilion cheaply for a two-ball duck.

The incident happened on just the second ball of the Sixers innings as the right-hander got stumped out by Scorchers wicketkeeper Josh Inglis. However, the dismissal was an extremely close call as it looked like Babar had made the ground inside the crease with his right foot.

Nevertheless, after checking the replays, the third umpire ruled the decision against Babar Azam as the Sydney Sixers faced an early setback in their quest to seal the BBL Final berth. In the defence of the third umpire, while one might think that Babar was dismissed wrongly, on a closer look at the replays, it comes across that his foot was millimetres in air and hence was rightly dismissed.

It's a duck for Babar Azam 😳



HUGE call from the third umpire. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/mvSDF5ITGJ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 20, 2026

Speaking about the match, Sydney Sixers lost the contest as Perth Scorchers sealed their berth in the summit clash. Sydney are however still in contention for a spot in the BBL Final and will get another shot at qualification after finishing second in the league stage. They will now lock horns with the winner of Hobar Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars with the winner setting up the final clash against the Scorchers.

Babar Azam and Steve Smith recently made headlines for on-field drama in BBL 2025-26

During the crucial second-last league match of Sydney Sixers against Sydney Thunder, Babar Azam was denied an easy single by Steve Smith, given the Pakistan batter wasn’t as aggressive. Instead, Steve Smith took strike next over in the Powersurge and smashed a record 32 runs in one over.

After the incident when Babar was dismissed, he expressed his displeasure by smacking the boundary ropes with his bat adding to the on-field drama.

Babar could not make an impact in the next game too, falling for a seven-ball one in the last league game against Brisbane Heat before his duck today.

So far in BBL 2025-26, Babar Azam has managed 202 runs in 11 games at an average of 22.44 and a subpar strike rate of 103.06.

