After a Disappointing WPL 2026, Mumbai Indians Star Returns To Form With Maiden Century Ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Mumbai Indians star Amelia Kerr of New Zealand scored her maiden century against Zimbabwe at Seddon Park ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

In the match, New Zealand batted first and Amelia Kerr, in her full-time captaincy debut, came in to bat at No. 3. Along with Isabella Gaze, she put together an unbeaten partnership of 159 runs for the second wicket. Kerr remained not out on 101 off just 51 balls, hitting 19 fours at a strike rate of 198.04. Her innings helped New Zealand post a total of 202/1 in 20 overs. Kerr, who already has four ODI centuries to her name, scored her maiden T20I century in this match.

Amelie Kerr Regains Batting Form at the Perfect Time Before T20 World Cup 2026

In the WPL 2026, playing for Mumbai Indians, Kerr picked up 14 wickets in seven matches. However, her form with the bat was not great, as she scored only 74 runs in five innings at an average of 24.66 and a strike rate of 121.31. That is why this century was very important for her ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, which starts on June 12.

Before this, playing for Wellington against Auckland, Kerr had scored 128 off 122 balls in a one-day match, showing signs of returning to form. Now, she is in a good run with the bat.

Kerr will not only play a key role as an all-rounder but will also have leadership responsibilities in the tournament.

New Zealand will enter this edition as the defending champions. They are placed in Group B of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, where they will face West Indies, Ireland, Scotland, and Sri Lanka.

New Zealand Schedule for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

13 June 2026

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women – 11:00 PM IST – The Rose Bowl, Southampton

16 June 2026

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women – 7:00 PM IST – The Rose Bowl, Southampton

19 June 2026

New Zealand Women vs Ireland Women – 11:00 PM IST – The Rose Bowl, Southampton

23 June 2026

New Zealand Women vs Scotland Women – 3:00 PM IST – County Ground, Bristol

27 June 2026

England Women vs New Zealand Women – 11:00 PM IST – Kennington Oval, London

