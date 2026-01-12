All WPL Hat-Tricks: Nandani Sharma Joins List During DC vs GG WPL 2026 Match

WPL Hat-Tricks: Delhi Capitals recruit for Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026), Nandani Sharma entered the record books after achieving the rare feat of taking a hat-trick during the DC vs GG match. Picked for her base price of INR 20 lakhs, Nandani also became the first player in WPL history to take a hattrick and as well as a five-wicket haul in the same game.

Taking a hat-trick itself is a major accomplishment and Nandani joined an elite list in the process. Let’s take a look at the players who have managed to take WPL Hat-tricks so far.

Issy Wong

Young England pacer Issy Wong was the first player to take a hattrick in WPL history. The former Mumbai Indians (MI) star completed the landmark during the maiden WPL 2023 season in the playoffs against UP Warriorz and helped them qualify for the final, which they ended up winning in the end.

Wong’s victims were Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh and Sophie Ecclestone.

Deepti Sharma

The Indian all-rounder is a prolific wicket-taker and she became the first Indian to take a hattrick in WPL back in the 2024 season. Deepti’s feat came against Delhi Capitals to help the UP Warriorz seal a narrow 1-run win in a league game.

Interestingly, Deepti completed the hattrick in two spells, starting with the wicket of Meg Lanning on the final ball of the 14th over before returning in the penultimate 19th over to dismiss Annabel Sutherland and Arundhati Reddy on the first two balls.

Grace Harris

Aussie all-rounder Grace Harris joined the elite list last season, when she was playing for the UP Warriorz with Delhi Capitals once again on the opposite end. Harris got the wickets of Niki Prasad, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani.

Nandani Sharma

Like each season, 2026 also witnessed a hattrick with Nandani Sharma doing the honours. Her heroics came in the final over of the Gujarat Giants innings in the DC vs GG WPL 2026 clash. She got the wickets of Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Renuka Singh in the last three deliveries, having already dismissed Kashvee Gautam on the second ball to finish the 20th over with four wickets and a match haul of five.

ALSO READ:

Player Match Year Victims Issy Wong Mumbai Indians Women v UP Warriorz Women 2023 Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone Deepti Sharma UP Warriorz Women v Delhi Capitals Women 2024 Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy Grace Harris UP Warriorz Women v Delhi Capitals Women 2025 Niki Prasad, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani Nandani Sharma Delhi Capitals Women v Gujarat Giants Women 2026 Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.