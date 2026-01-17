Amanjot Kaur Goes For 20 in an Over But Has the Last Laugh Against Phoebe Litchfield in UPW vs MI in WPL 2026 [WATCH]

All-rounder Amanjot Kaur finally dismissed Phoebe Litchfield after being taken to the cleaners.

Boundaries, sixes and a wicket! The 13th over of the first innings of the fixture between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians had everything that the shortest format had to offer. Amanjot Kaur was taken to the cleaners, but eventually won the battle against Phoebe Litchfield.

The Australian batter welcomed Amanjot into her over with a maximum, and soon coupled it up with two boundaries in a row. The fourth ball resulted in a dot, but the fifth one was again dispatched by Litchfield. However, the final ball had Litchfield’s name written on it.

To run salt on MI’ wounds, Litchfield was dropped on the fourth delivery of the over by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur while she was on 55. It did not come back to haunt the Women in Blue & Gold as she was dismissed on the last ball of the over.

Meg Lanning’s 45-ball 70 and Phoebe Litchfield’s 37-ball 61 took UP Warriorz to a competitive total of 187/8. However, having beaten the Mumbai Indians at the same venue a couple of nights ago, the Warriorz would be high on confidence to replicate their feat again.

How Amanjot Kaur Pulled the Game In Favour Of Mumbai Indians

When the Australian youngster was dismissed, she had already surpassed a 100-run stand with her captain, Meg Lanning and was starting to put her foot on the accelerator. It was imperative of the Mumbai Indians to stop the run-flow and that is what Amanjot Kaur did.

In the shortest format of the game, wickets are more often that not a by-product. What Litchfield’s wicket dis was, it helped the Mumbai Indians slowly crawl back into the game. Meg Lanning was dismissed soon after as MI started taking control of the first innings.

In five games so far in WPL 2026, Litchfield has piled up 211 runs at a strike-rate of 162.30. To add to that, her aggressive intent right from ball one is what stands out for the 22-year-old. She can take the bowlers to the cleaners at will and certainly showed that ability against Amanjot Kaur.

In a tournament where teams seem to be surpassing the 190-run mark with absolute ease, 187 seems to be a competitive total. Not to mention that had Litchfield and Lanning carried on, the UP Warriorz could have easily added another 25-30 runs to their tally. And that is where MI pulled things back.

