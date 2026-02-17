Annabel Sutherland Explains Reason Behind WPL 2026 Withdrawal After Delhi Capitals Lose Fourth Straight Final

She has previously played two WPL final with DC.

Annabel Sutherland has explained why she withdrew from the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. She said that prioritising her mental and physical health, especially with a busy international schedule ahead, played a significant role in her choice.

Annabel Sutherland Explains Why She Withdrew From WPL 2026

The 24-year-old Australian all-rounder recently won her second straight Belinda Clark Award. She believes missing the WPL 2026 will allow her to recharge and continue improving her game, as the women’s international calendar is becoming more intense.

Annabel Sutherland was retained by Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 2.2 crore before WPL 2026. However, she withdrew in January, first citing personal reasons. After receiving Australia’s top individual award, she explained that the packed schedule would prevent her from performing at her best.

“I was just trying to focus on my mental and physical well-being and find a chance to refresh a little, given what’s ahead,” Sutherland said to Cricket.com.au. “The schedule has been quite hectic, and I knew I wouldn’t be able to give it my all.”

Australia’s calendar has been demanding over the past year, with long tours in India followed by a quick return to domestic responsibilities. The current home series against India will finish on March 10, before the team heads to the Caribbean shortly after. They will begin preparing for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England soon after that.

While Annabel Sutherland is still working on the T20 game, she has built an impressive record in Tests and ODIs. The all-rounder has become one of Australia’s most valuable players at the international level. She believes that constant improvement is important to stay competitive and play all three formats of the game.

In the WPL 2026, Annabel Sutherland played the first season for Gujarat Giants (GG) and spent the last two seasons with Delhi Capitals (DC). She excelled in WPL 2026 for DC, taking nine wickets at an economy of 7.57 and scoring 95 runs in seven innings. Overall, she has a total of 150 runs and 13 wickets in 17 WPL matches.

Notably, after her withdrawal, the Delhi Capitals announced Alana King as her replacement for WPL 2026. While King didn’t play a single game, DC, under the captaincy of Jemimah Rodrigues, lost the WPL finals for the fourth consecutive time.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their second WPL trophy by beating Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets in the final. This level them with the Mumbai Indians as the most successful team in WPL history.

