Big Blow for RCB, Delhi Capitals As Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland Set To Miss WPL 2026, Replacements Announced

With just less than two weeks to go for the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have suffered a huge setback, as star Australian all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland have withdrawn from the tournament due to personal reasons.

Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Tara Norris to Miss WPL 2026

Ellyse Perry will miss the WPL 2026 season, and the franchise has named Sayali Satghare as her replacement. Sayali, signed at her reserve price of INR 30 lakh, will join the squad ahead of the tournament, which begins on January 9.

Annabel Sutherland, who was part of DC squad, has also pulled out of WPL 2026. Tara Norris, the left-arm medium pacer of Delhi Capitals, will miss the tournament as she has been selected for the USA national team for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal, scheduled from January 18 to February 1.

Alana King, the Australian leg-spinner who played for UP Warriorz in the previous season, has been named as Sutherland’s replacement. Meanwhile, Charli Knott, the uncapped Australian all-rounder, will join Delhi Capitals in place of Tara Norris, signed at her reserve price of INR 10 lakh.

