Bizarre Dismissal As RCB Star Slams Boundary but Gets Hit Wicket in AUSW vs INDW 3rd T20I [WATCH]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Grace Harris, who was a key part of the franchise’s second title win during the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026) earlier this year, suffered a bizarre dismissal during the AUSW vs INDW 3rd T20 earlier today (February 21). The Australian all-rounder had a brainfade moment where she managed to hit a boundary but ended up being hitwicket.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 17th over of Australia’s chase. Grace stood deep inside the crease and managed to pull the delivery from Shree Charani for a four but ended up dislodging the bails as she stepped on the stumps.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Hit wicket 🤯



Grace Harris goes in rare fashion! pic.twitter.com/UHx4DNAUdW — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 21, 2026

Grace Harris in WPL 2026

After plying her trade with the UP Warriorz (UPW) for three seasons (2022-2025), Grace Harris was picked up by RCB during the WPL 2026 auction for INR 75 lakhs. She opened the batting alongside skipper Smriti Mandhana as the duo more often than not would ensure flying starts for RCB. Grace repaid the faith with a fruitful season where she scored 237 runs in nine innings at an average of 26.33 and hit two fifties. With the ball as well, she picked up two wickets in the only match she was used.

ALSO READ:

Smriti Mandhana heroics ensure historic series victory in AUSW vs INDW T20Is

Speaking about the AUSW vs INDW 3rd T20I, India opener Smriti Mandhana registered a fiery 55-ball 82, comprising eight boundaries and three maximums. In the process, Smriti broke a six-year-old record of the highest individual score by an Indian batter in Australia in the shortest format, which was also held by herself with a score of 66 off 37 balls back in 2020. Furthermore, Smriti scripted a stellar 121-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues (59 off 46balls), which is now India’s highest for the second wicket in T20Is. The Indian duo’s heroics propelled India to a total of 176/6 – the highest women’s T20I at the Adelaide Oval.

Coming to the chase, the Aussies could manage 159/9 in 20 overs with spinners Shreyanka Patil and Shree Charani taking three wickets each. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won the contest in the end by 17 runs and sealed the three-match series 2-1, to secure a historic first-ever bilateral T20I series triumph against Australia in a decade.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.