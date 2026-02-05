‘Anything is Possible’ – Chinelle Henry Drops 15-ball 35 Banger Before Knocking Over Grace Harris in RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final

The question of who will win WPL 2026 final is soaring with anticipation as the WPL 2026 final progresses between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. While RCB have a trophy from the 2024 season, DC have been runners-up three times. However, Chinella Henry has done a fantastic job with the bat and ball to dent RCB’s hopes at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

Chinelle Henry Plays Clutch Knock in WPL 2026 Final

Till the 16th over, DC had amassed 148/6 as Chinella Henry walked in to bat. She faced a tough and controlled over off Lauren Bell, and played a couple of dots and singles for a few deliveries. But the Delhi Capitals clutch player turned the game around in the last two overs.

After 18 overs, DC stood at 164/3, with Henry scoring six runs off four balls. But she turned the game around and possibly hurt RCB’s chances of winning their second trophy. Henry targeted Nadine de Klerk in the penultimate over for four fours and a six. She struck another six in the last over, taking her tally to 35 off 15.

Speaking in the mid-innings show, Henry said, “In the couple of games I have batted, I was rushing things. Once I am at the crease, anything is possible. It is about me having as many balls as possible. Was just about giving myself a bit more time to finish the innings for my team. We have seen big scores being chased down. Obviously, it is a final.”

The 30-year-old was clear with her intentions and the high intensity that the WPL 2026 final demands, but she took it slow. She played a few balls to settle down, which eventually helped DC’s cause.

Chinelle Henry Gives First Breakthrough to Delhi Capitals in RCB vs DC

After nothing short of a run-machine performance, the West Indies player also took RCB’s first wicket of Grace Harris.

This has further affected RCB’s plans, who heavily relied on the strengths of their top order this season.

A crackling delivery in the first over of the first ball left Grace Harris bamboozled as Henry picked up her first of the evening. Eventually, the RCB opener had to leave the field for a golden duck

