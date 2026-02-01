Deepti Sharma Takes Stunning Return Catch To Dismiss Chinelle Henry in DC vs UPW Clash in WPL 2026 [WATCH]

The UP Warriorz lost the match, but Deepti Sharma took a brilliant catch to keep them in contention.

Though the UP Warriorz had to bow out of the tournament after a disappointing campaign, they had their moments throughout the campaign. One such moment was a magnificent catch taken by all-rounder Deepti Sharma in the final group stage clash against the Delhi Capitals.

The Indian all-rounder took the catch off her own bowling, to dismiss Chinelle Henry – showcasing some good reflexes. By the time Henry walked back, the Delhi Capitals’ tally was already in excess of 100, and the game had almost slipped away. However, Deepti Sharma gave the UP Warriorz (and the Mumbai Indians) a ray of hope.

The incident took place on the second delivery of the 17th over of the second innings, when the 28-year-old all-rounder bowled a regulation off-spin delivery at good length. Henry rocked back and hit the ball to the right of Deepti. And the UP Warriorz star was quick to pounce on the opportunity.

What a stunner! 🤯



Deepti Sharma pulls off a sensational catch to dismiss Chinelle Henry! 🔥#TATAWPL #DCvUPW 👉 LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/tu5ScfjXYt pic.twitter.com/3nWKWoN4gm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 1, 2026

ALSO READ:

How Has Deepti Sharma Fared in WPL 2026?

Considering the fact that the Indian all-rounder was coming off a World Cup winning campaign, her performance in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 was not very promising. In eight matches, she scored 131 runs with an average of 21.83 and a strike-rate barely touching 120.

With the ball in hand too, Deepti could only manage seven wickets in eight matches with an economy of 8.80 – which is not very clinical for a player with the quality that she possesses. However, there was one positive to her game throughout the season.

Deepti Sharma was constantly on the lookout for runs, and showed no signs of getting stuck at the crease. Even in the last group stage fixture, she opened the batting with Meg Lanning, and scored a 19-ball 24 with four boundaries and a solitary six.

With the Indian team approaching a T20 World Cup in June 2026 on England soil, this would be a big positive. Another players that the Indians will be very happy about, would be Harleen Deol. The right-hander has constantly upped her game and has shown that she can take the attack to the bowlers.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.