Delhi Capitals Batter Shafali Verma Opens Up On Crucial Spell During DC vs UPW WPL 2026

The opener finished with the figure of 4-0-16-2.

The latest WPL 2026 news confirms that the three-time runners-up, Delhi Capitals (DC), have pulled off a nail-biter against the UP Warriorz (UPW) to clinch their maiden victory of the season. Star opener Shafali Verma once again played a crucial role with the ball before contributing 36 runs at the top of the order.

Shafali Verma on Her Match-turning Spell in DC vs UPW WPL 2026

The explosive opener had stunned the fans with two key wickets of Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp in the Women’s ODI World Cup final at the same ground. Tonight, Shafali replicated the act to send back two big hitters of the Warriorz in the form of Shweta Sehrawat (11) and former skipper Deepti Sharma (2).

Her economical spell, conceding only 16 runs in four overs, helped DC to restrict the opponents to 154/8. She had also scalped a wicket against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in their last fixture, but conceded an expensive 21 runs in two overs.

“I’ve been quite confident to bowl since domestic days. It gives confidence when you take wickets but I was trying to put dot balls and mainly let them score only in singles. I’m a hard-hitter, so I know where to bowl. I know how to bowl in good areas and use variations to avoid getting hit for sixes,” she stated during the post-match presentation.

Besides her bowling tactics, the 21-year-old also spoke about adding new dimensions to level up her game with the willow. She addressed her dismissal while playing a reverse shot against the Warriorz and focused on continuing to work more on the sweep shots.

“Yes, bringing new shots is part of growth for a player. I will keep trying to add more shots to my skillset,” added Shafali.

ALSO READ:

Shafali Verma Will Be Eager for Her Maiden WPL 2026 Half-century

Shafali’s contribution with the ball indicates good signs for the side, but her average with the bat will also be concerning for them. After returning with the scores of eight and 14, respectively, in DC’s first two matches so far, she also couldn’t capitalise on a good start against the Warriorz.

However, another opener Lizelle Lee’s form would be a major plus point for the Capitals, which needs to carry on the winning momentum to keep their WPL 2026 qualification hopes alive. The wicketkeeper-batter followed up her 54-ball 86 to notch up another fine 67 in the third DC fixture.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.