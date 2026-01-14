Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Points Table Position And Qualification Scenarios After UP Warriorz Clash

Here's all you need to know about Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 points table and their qualification scenarios.

Delhi Capitals won over UP Warriorz after two consecutive defeats in WPL 2026. Here’s a detailed look at the updated Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 points table position and qualification scenarios.

After losing two back-to-back matches against Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals won their first match of the WPL 2026 season against the UP Warriorz. They hold their fourth spot on the points table with two points at an NRR of -0.833. After the latest result, we deep dive into Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 points table position and qualification scenarios.

Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Points Table Position

In comparison, Delhi Capitals have a limited bowling attack. They have only three specialist Indian bowlers and two overseas all-rounders. Nandani Sharma, in particular, has stepped up and leads the Purple Cap charts with eight wickets in three games. Overall, despite the limitations and coming on the back of defeats, a win for Delhi Capitals will boost their morale.

Chasing 155, DC got off to a good start as both openers fired early. Lizelle Lee top-scored with 67 off 44, smashing eight boundaries and two sixes. Cameos from captain Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt, who also hit the winning boundary, helped DC’s cause.

Team Matches Won Loss NR Points NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 2 2 0 0 4 +1.964 Mumbai Indians Women 3 2 1 0 4 +0.901 Gujarat Giants Women 3 2 1 0 4 +0.105 Delhi Capitals Women 3 1 2 0 2 -0.833 UP Warriorz Women 3 0 3 0 0 -1.543

Upcoming Delhi Capitals Fixtures in WPL 2026

vs RCB on January 17, Navi Mumbai

vs Mumbai Indians on January 20, Vadodara

vs RCB on January 24, Vadodara

vs Gujarat Giants on January 27, Vadodara

vs UP Warriorz on February 1, Vadodara

Can Delhi Capitals Qualify for WPL 2026 Playoffs?

DC can qualify for the WPL 2026 playoffs, but they will have to win maximum games from their remaining fixtures.

Current Delhi Capitals Qualification Scenario

Matches played : 3

: 3 Wins: 1

1 Points: 2

2 Net Run Rate: -0.833

-0.833 Table position: Fourth

Delhi Capitals were not in the competition during their first match against Mumbai Indians, chasing 196. But they came close against Gujarat Giants, chasing 210. DC lost that match by just four runs.

They finally won a match against UP Warriorz, led by their previous captain, Meg Lanning. The fixture went down the wire, needed two runs in two balls, and a Super Over in sight. But a boundary off the last ball helped Delhi Capitals grab two points.

How Many Wins Do Delhi Capitals Need to Qualify?

Delhi Capitals will have to fight hard to qualify for WPL 2026 playoffs without depending on result of other teams.

Remaining Matches: 5

5 Likely Qualification Mark: 8 points

8 points Wins Required: at least three more wins

In Delhi Capitals qualification scenarios, the side needs at least three more wins. A total of eight points can guarantee a spot in the top three. However, finishing at the top spot will have an added benefit as the side will skip the eliminator and directly qualify for the WPL 2026 final.

Currently, DC not only need more wins, but also needs to improve their NRR. The top three sides have their NRRs in positive figures. Delhi Capitals will look to improve by scoring runs at a faster rate in the remaining matches.

Key Risks in Delhi Capitals Qualification Scenarios

Lack of quality in the bowling attack

Jemimah Rodrigues’ batting in WPL

Lower middle order

Delhi Capitals have Marizanne Kapp, but lack the world-class quality apart from her. Shree Charani is also a decent batter, but lacks experience. As a result, their bowling attack was taken apart in the first couple of games.

Jemimah Rodrigues is a proven performer for India and all over the world. But her returns in the WPL do not quite reflect her stature. If DC are to qualify, the newly appointed captain has to step up. She will take positives from tonight as she scored a 14-ball 21 with three boundaries.

The three-time finalists lack reliable batting resources in the lower middle order. That could be costly when they lost early wickets, as was the case against the Mumbai Indians.

Quality top order needs to do the bulk of the scoring.

Lizelle Lee’s form comes as a blessing.

Delhi Capitals need to win at least three out of the remaining five games to have a shot at making the playoffs. The task is not as difficult on paper, but they have some serious issues in their lineup. They will need exceptional performances from their big stars against more all-round sides.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.