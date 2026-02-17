Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants Spinners Make Case for T20 World Cup 2026 After Stellar Show in IND vs NEP Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG) spinners Minnu Mani and Tanuja Kanwar, respectively, weaved a web with their spin to share seven wickets between them in the IND vs NEP Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 clash today (February 17).

Minnu, who was bought by DC for INR 40 lakhs at the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026) auction, took three wickets while GG INR 45 lakhs recruit Tanuja snared four as India bowled out Nepal for a trivial score of 78 in 18 overs.

The duo’s heroics eventually helped India win the contest by a comprehensive margin with the batters chasing down the target of 79 with seven wickets and 73 balls remaining. With the bat, former UP Warriorz (UPW) batting talent Dinesh Vrinda, who went unsold at WPL 2026 auction, led the chase with a fiery unbeaten 39*(18). Notably, Tanuja Kanwar is currently the joint leading wicket-taker for India alongside Radha Yadav with five scalps and Minnu Mani following with four.

With the win now, India maintained their unbeaten streak in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars with three wins in three games to confirm their berth in the semis of the tournament. Prior to the Nepal game, India have outclassed United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their tournament opener followed by a win over arch-rivals Pakistan just hours before the Indian Men’s team did an encore in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Minnu Mani and Tanuja Kanwar in WPL 2026

Both the spin talents were crucial in their team’s respective success in the WPL 2026. For DC, Minnu Mani featured in all games of the season barring one and played a key role in their runners-up finish, taking six wickets from nine games. On the other hand, Tanuja Kanwar didn’t pick up any wickets but contributed with the bat, scoring 54 runs at an average of 27.

Minnu Mani and Tanuja Kanwar makes claim for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 spot

After the Women’s World Cup 2025 success, India will be eying to lift the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 next. While Minnu Mani and Tanuja Kanwar last featured for India in the shortest format in 2023 and 2024 respectively, their recent performances for India A will make a case for them ahead of the ICC event.

India are currently playing a three-match T20I series against Australia away and will have one more three-match series against England, lined up in May-June, which will act as the Indian team’s final dress rehearsal before they head into the T20 World Cup 2026, slated to begin from June 14.

