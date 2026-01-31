EXPLAINED: What Mumbai Indians Exactly Need From DC vs UPW Clash To Qualify For WPL 2026 Eliminator

Mumbai Indians Eliminator Scenario: Two-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have their Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026) playoffs qualification hopes dangling on the fate of the DC vs UPW clash tomorrow (January 31). The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have managed to win just three games out of the total eight matches and accumulated six points, which isn’t enough to guarantee a qualification. This raises the question – what MI need to qualify for WPL 2026 Eliminator?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) have already confirmed the top two spots, respectively. RCB are in the final by virtue of their top-of-the-table finish and there’s spot for one more team, which will join Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2026 Eliminator.

With Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz also in contention, can MI qualify for WPL 2026 playoffs?

Let’s take a look at the Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 qualification scenario:

Mumbai Indians Eliminator Scenario – 1

If Delhi Capitals Win – The three-time finalists are currently on six points from seven games. If they managed to secure a win over UPW, the equation becomes simple. DC will have a total of eight points with the victory and they will advance to the Eliminator with Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz getting knocked out of the playoffs race.

Mumbai Indians Eliminator Scenario – 2

If UPW win – UP Warriorz have four points from seven games and a win in their last fixture will get them level on points with Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. However, UPW’s run-rate is the worst amongst all the teams at -1.146 while MI have the second-best after RCB at +0.059. Thus, for UP Warriorz to qualify, they will need to secure a massive victory by 156 runs (approx) over the Capitals to surpass MI’s NRR, which seems highly improbable.

Mumbai Indians Eliminator Scenario – 3

If UPW win (less than 156 runs) – The only way Mumbai Indians can qualify for WPL 2026 Eliminator is if UPW beat Delhi Capitals and they do it with a margin of less than 156 runs. In that case, all three MI, DC and UPW will be on six points but Mumbai will go ahead on the basis of superior NRR.

