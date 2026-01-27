“Dhoni of Women’s Cricket” – Fans React After Richa Ghosh Almost Pulls off Chase in RCB vs MI WPL 2026 Encounter

Richa Ghosh scored a stunning 90 runs off 50 balls.

After a last-ball thriller in the WPL 2026 season opener, the RCB vs MI reverse fixture also went down to the wire. While chasing a huge total of 200 against the defending champions, Mumbai Indians, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost half of their batting order under the powerplay for just 40 runs.

But the star wicketkeeper-batter, Richa Ghosh, stood strong at the other end, building a few crucial partnerships with Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, and Shreyanka Patil.

Richa Ghosh Had Almost Sealed WPL 2026 Final Spot for RCB

At the middle of the 15th over, the keeper was batting at a run-a-ball 30. But in the next 20 deliveries, Ghosh switched on her destructive mode to amass 60 runs, laced with six boundaries and maximums apiece. However, her remarkable fightback fell short in the end, as MI clinched the match by 15 runs.

Fans took to the micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to praise Ghosh’s sublime effort, drawing comparisons with the former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

Richa Ghosh is the Dhoni of Women's Cricket — Upset Kid (@RCB_Bay_Reign) January 26, 2026

Richa ghosh slowly turning to peak Dhoni. if she stays till end always can pull off victory .💥. The best finisher @RCBTweets #WPL26 pic.twitter.com/4MFbWDdV7t — Dr. Nithin (@medico_28) January 26, 2026

Richa Ghosh tonight was pure cinema for RCB fans 🫡



She went bang in the 15th over, bang again in the 18th, and still kept swinging in the 20th.

Clutch shots when it mattered most.

All she needed was a little support from the other end. pic.twitter.com/G70eKsJw7n — KAMAT (@PRAVINKAMA20008) January 26, 2026

Richa Ghosh proving once again why she’s the most destructive batter in women’s cricket right now. Absolute carnage.#TATAWPL #RCBvMI



pic.twitter.com/doIpAIRSNR — Akshay Jain (@AkshayViews) January 26, 2026

RICHA GHOSH BAT'S SWING JUST AMAZING 🔥



-One of the best six hitter of women cricket.#TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/pCAfDdXfmk — TRS (@KingPinT20) January 26, 2026

TAKE A BOW, RICHA GHOSH. 🫡



– 90 (50) with 10 fours and 6 sixes. RCB were 77/6 at one stage and she took them to 184/8 reducing the defeat margin by just 15 runs. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IBzOwnlI80 — Vivek (@vivek_sing7845) January 26, 2026

But while some were amazed to witness the batter’s exceptional finishing abilities, some also criticised the knock for pushing it too late to accelerate.

Smart Thala Richa Ghosh saved Net RunRate for RCB 👍#WPL2026 #Wpl — IrReLevant (@xdpqd) January 26, 2026

For RCB to win 59 req off 12 balls. Dhoni is a different level beast in such situations. — 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 (@bholination) January 26, 2026

Richa Ghosh would've carried us to victory in this match 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/bO8NhpNSY3 — AVJ⚡️ (@AVj4444) January 26, 2026

Notably, the opening fixture between the two teams had also seen a similar sequence. South African all-rounder de Klerk had rescued the WPL 2024 champions from an early collapse to kick off their winning spree. Since then, the side bagged five successive victories to secure the first playoff spot of the season.

But two back-to-back defeats against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and MI have pushed them a little on the backfoot. However, RCB will not be much concerned ahead of the knockouts, as 10 points in seven matches and a high net run rate of 0.947 might prove to be enough to guide them to the WPL 2026 Final.

