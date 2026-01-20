News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
G Kamalini Ruled Out of WPL 2026; Mumbai Indians Pick Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement
womens-premier-league-wpl

G Kamalini Ruled Out of WPL 2026; Mumbai Indians Pick Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: January 20, 2026
1 min read
G Kamalini Ruled Out of WPL 2026; Mumbai Indians Pick Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement

Mumbai Indians have suffered a big blow as wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini has been ruled out for the rest of the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 due to an injury.

G Kamalini Ruled Out of WPL 2026

Kamalini played five matches this season and scored 75 runs at an average of 18.75. MI will now have to change their lineup for the remaining games.

To replace her, the team has signed Vaishnavi Sharma for INR 30 Lakh. The left-arm spinner was part of India’s winning ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup squad in 2025 and has played five T20Is for India, taking five wickets.

ALSO READ:

More to Follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2026 - CricXtasy.