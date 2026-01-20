G Kamalini Ruled Out of WPL 2026; Mumbai Indians Pick Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement

Mumbai Indians have suffered a big blow as wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini has been ruled out for the rest of the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 due to an injury.

G Kamalini Ruled Out of WPL 2026

Kamalini played five matches this season and scored 75 runs at an average of 18.75. MI will now have to change their lineup for the remaining games.

To replace her, the team has signed Vaishnavi Sharma for INR 30 Lakh. The left-arm spinner was part of India’s winning ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup squad in 2025 and has played five T20Is for India, taking five wickets.

