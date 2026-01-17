Georgia Voll Reveals Coming To Know About Her Inclusion At ‘Midday’ After Heroics in RCB vs DC Clash in WPL 2026

Georgia Voll helped RCB get to their fourth consecutive win in WPL 2026.

‘Beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) if you can’ seems to be an ideal mantra for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. The 2024 WPL champions are on a winning spree, and Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll have just carried them to their fourth win on the trot.

After RCB’s bowlers ran riot in the first three overs of the first innings, Shafali Varma and Niki Prasad steadied the ship a bit. However, it was Shafali’s composed 62 which took the Delhi Capitals to a respectable total of 166.

To add to that, the Smriti Mandhana-led side lost Grace Harris quite early in the chase, and that is when Georgia Voll stepped up. The Australian scored an unbeaten 54 off just 42 deliveries with five fours and two sixes, taking the team over the line.

That being said, Voll revealed in the post-match interview that she had no clue she would play the game against DC till the morning of the clash. She expressed that it took her a bit of time to register that she wouldn’t be on the bench.

“I found out midday so just wanted to get my head around that I won’t be running the water but play some cricket. It has been a while. It was nice to get out and give an all out performance,” said Voll after her composed knock.

More to follow…