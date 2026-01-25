Gujarat Giants Batter Recalls Guilt-ridden Seven-year Gap Before Team India Call-up

Gujarat Giants’ explosive middle-order batter, Bharti Fulmali, has opened up on earning a recall to the Indian team after a huge seven-year-long gap. She has been included in the Women in Blue squad for their T20I series in Australia, starting on February 15.

Bharti Fulmali on Team India Return for AUS-W vs IND-W T20Is

The hard-hitter has showcased her batting prowess in the latest two seasons of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) to get back to India’s T20I squad. Earlier, she had played only two matches against England at home since her debut in the format.

“I thought my chance to play for India had gone. I didn’t think I would be making my comeback. The age factor was also there. I am 31, so it is more difficult to make a comeback. But I am very grateful to get the opportunity,” she said to Sportstar.

Notably, after a sub-par 20-ball 18 in her international debut, the batter also failed to chase 25 runs in 4.5 overs in the second outing. Coming in at No.5, Fulmali was dismissed for just five runs off 13 deliveries as India missed out on avoiding a whitewash by one run.

“I did think about it. I was blamed when I played for India for the team’s loss. I felt for a whole year that I was responsible. But then, I thought that I should just play well for my State even if I don’t make it again to the highest level, and that was a new beginning,” added Fulmali.

India Women’s Squad for Australia T20Is

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Bharti Fulmali, G. Kamalini (WK), and Arundhati Reddy.

Bharti Fulmali for Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026

The 31-year-old has been on a blistering form in the WPL 2026, scoring 111 runs in six matches at a fierce strike rate of 163.23. This also includes her blazing 36 not out off just 15 deliveries, after retiring out Ayushi Soni in the Giants lineup against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

From 136/5 after 16 overs, her batting blitz fueled the side’s score to a fighting total of 192/5. Earlier, she had also put up an astonishing 25-ball 61 facing MI in the penultimate group-stage fixture of the WPL 2025.

