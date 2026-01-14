Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Points Table Position And Qualification Scenarios After Mumbai Indians Clash.

Here's all you need to know about the Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Points Table and their qualification scenarios.

Gujarat Giants (GG) suffered their first defeat of the season in the MI vs GG fixture on January 13 to fall to the third spot in the WPL 2026 points table. Here’s a detailed look at the updated Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Points Table Position and qualification scenarios.

After winning two games to kick off the season, Gujarat Giants registered their first defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. They are currently in the third place with four points and a net run rate of +0.105 after three games, behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and MI. Here’s a look at the Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Points Table Position and qualification scenario.

Check the latest WPL 2026 Qualification Scenarios for all teams.

Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Points Table Position

Several players have stepped up for Gujarat Giants, but Indian talent has been the standout feature of this side in three games so far. With a nice blend of youth and experience, GG have made a solid start to the season.

A defeat last night doesn’t change the fact that they are still among the strongest groups in the competition. They have among the finest players and will fancy winning more games going forward in the competition.

Upcoming Gujarat Giants Fixtures in WPL 2026

Here are the Gujarat Giants upcoming WPL 2026 fixtures:

vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women – January 16

– January 16 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women – January 19

– January 19 vs UP Warrioz Women – January 22

– January 22 vs Delhi Capitals Women – January 27

– January 27 vs Mumbai Indians Women – January 30

Can Gujarat Giants Qualify for WPL 2026 Playoffs?

Yes, GG can qualify for the WPL 2026 playoffs, and the current Gujarat Giants qualification scenarios strongly favour them after a strong start to the season, even though they suffered a defeat in the latest game.

Current Gujarat Giants Qualification Scenario

Matches Played: 3

3 Wins: 2

2 Points: 4

4 Net Run Rate: +0.105

+0.105 Table position: Third

Gujarat Giants kicked off the season with a 10-run victory over UP Warriorz on January 10. Then, they registered a close win by four runs against the Delhi Capitals on the next day to win two consecutive games at the start.

Unfortunately, GG couldn’t make it a hat-trick of wins and registered their first defeat of the season against Mumbai Indians last night. They played well for most of the contest, but a few mistakes at the back end of the innings took the game away from their grasp.

How Many Wins Do Gujarat Giants Need to Qualify?

One common query so far has been: Can Gujarat Giants qualify without depending on other teams? At the moment, yes.

Remaining Matches: 5

5 Likely Qualification Mark: 6-8 points

6-8 points Wins Required: 2-3 more wins should suffice

In the Gujarat Giants qualification scenario, eight points usually guarantee a playoff spot. At six points, the net run rate can play a role, and they might depend on other teams to advance to the next round.

Currently, Gujarat Giants have a positive net run rate (+0.105), which is the third-best among all five teams in the competition. However, GG shouldn’t think about that and rather continue winning in the remaining five games.

While they don’t necessarily need to win all the matches, two more wins will be their primary target, which is possible due to the strength of their side. Then, a strong start to the season always helps, and they can afford a few hiccups.

The upcoming fixtures against RCB and UP Warriorz could play a crucial role in shaping the Gujarat Giants qualification scenario. Ideally, they would not want to stretch their qualification till the late end of the tournament and win the upcoming matches to seal a playoff spot.

Key Risks in Gujarat Giants Qualification Scenarios

Injury to Anushka Sharma

Ashleigh Gardner’s bowling form

Inconsistency of pacers

Anushka Sharma displayed decent skill sets in the opening two games, but an unfortunate hand injury has come as a major setback. She will miss a few matches in the tournament, which would put more pressure on other batters to step up.

Moreover, Ashleigh Gardner hasn’t been in great form with the ball and failed to adapt to the flat conditions in WPL 2026. In three games so far, she has only got a solitary wicket and conceded 12.50 runs per over, and if her returns don’t improve, Gujarat Giants’ qualification chances will take a hit.

Pacers have also not performed too well for Gujarat Giants, who mostly have Indian options in this department. Collectively, GG pacers have the second-worst average (30.50) and economy rate (9.43) in WPL 2026.

Can Gujarat Giants Qualify for WPL 2026 Playoffs?

Gujarat Giants qualification scenario looks solid at the moment:

A winning start gives them an early advantage.

GG don’t need to rely on other teams to qualify for the playoffs.

They are among the three teams with a positive net run rate.

Gujarat Giants are on track for the WPL 2026 playoffs. Once Gardner returns to form and pacers start contributing more, they will only improve in WPL 2026.

