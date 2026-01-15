‘Yesterday Also I Was Batting Well’ — Harleen Deol Reacts After Player Of The Match Performance A Day After Being Retired Out In WPL 2026

Playing against a top side like the Mumbai Indians, Harleen Deol forged a comeback of the ages. After being retired out last night in the UPW vs DC clash for a slow innings, the batter struck a half-century tonight to help UP Warriorz register their first win of WPL 2026.

Harleen Deol on Being Retired Out in WPL 2026

UP Warriorz won their first match of the ongoing Women’s Premier League on January 15, 2026, after beating the defending champions by seven wickets and 11 balls to spare. Harleen Deol won the Player of the Match award for her unbeaten 64 off 39.

“Actually, yesterday too I was batting well. As you saw today, how Chloe can change the scenario. I just took it that way. She’s someone who can hit big, but that didn’t go our way. That’s how I look at it. Nothing different today. I just got a few boundary balls,” Deol said while collecting the award.

But to put things in context, let’s recall what happened in UPW’s last night’s clash against the Delhi Capitals. Batting first, UP Warriorz lost Kiran Navgire in the first over and Phoebe Litchfield in the seventh over. Captain Meg Lanning’s 54 also came to an end in the 16th over. Harleen Deol was batting 47 when, at the end of 17 overs, she was called back to the dugout by head coach Abhishek Nayar. Chloe Tryon replaced Deol, who could add only one run to the team’s total, and was dismissed in three deliveries.

UP Warriorz put up a sub-par 154/8, but took it down to the wire against Delhi Capitals. Had Deol stayed longer on the crease, she could’ve added 10-15 runs more, making DC’s win a tad bit difficult.

