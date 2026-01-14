UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Points Table Position And Qualification Scenarios After DC Clash

Here's all you need to know about the UP Warriorz WPL 2026 points table and their qualification scenarios.

UP Warriorz (UPW) slipped down to the bottom place on the WPL 2026 points table with their successive defeats in three matches culminating with the UPW vs DC clash on January 14, 2026.

UPW WPL 2026 Points Table Position

The UP Warriorz have not been able to kickstart the WPL 2026 the way they would have wanted to. Even after a major overhaul in their squad that noted only one retention ahead of the maiden mega auction of the league, the performances and points table have reflected the same story so far.

Captain Meg Lanning, who had led the Delhi Capitals (DC) to the finals of all three editions so far, would hope for her team to be back in the winning ways soon. After enduring back-to-back losses to start off the season, the side will need to script a major comeback and win most of the upcoming fixtures in a bid to keep their WPL 2026 qualification hopes alive.

Team Matches Won Loss NR Points NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 2 2 0 0 4 +1.964 Mumbai Indians Women 3 2 1 0 4 +0.901 Gujarat Giants Women 3 2 1 0 4 +0.105 Delhi Capitals Women 3 1 2 0 2 -0.833 UP Warriorz Women 3 0 3 0 0 -1.543

Upcoming UP Warriorz Fixtures in WPL 2026

Here are UP Warriorz upcoming WPL 2026 fixtures:

vs Mumbai Indians – January 15

– January 15 vs Mumbai Indians – January 17

– January 17 vs Gujarat Giants – January 22

– January 22 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – January 29

– January 29 vs Delhi Capitals – February 1

Can UP Warriorz Qualify for WPL 2026 Playoffs?

UP Warriorz still have the chance to qualify for the WPL 2026 playoffs, but the current UPW qualification scenarios suggest that they will have to record a winning spree to finalise a top-three spot in the points table.

Current UP Warriorz Qualification Scenario

Matches Played: 3

3 Wins: 0

0 Points: 0

0 Net Run Rate: -2.443

-2.443 Table position: bottom

After a narrow 10-run defeat in their WPL 2026 opener against the Gujarat Giants (GG), the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) thrashed the side by a nine-wicket win with almost eight overs remaining. Then came Delhi Capitals’ turn. DC beat them off the final ball as UPW succumbed to three losses in three games. This loss hugely affected the Warriorz’s net run rate as they affirmed the bottom place in the latest WPL 2026 points table.

How Many Wins Do UP Warriorz Need to Qualify?

One of the most common questions right now is: Can UP Warriorz qualify without depending on other teams?

Remaining Matches: 5

5 Likely Qualification Mark: 8-10 points

8-10 points Wins Required: Ideally all 5 wins to keep their hopes alive

In most UP Warriorz qualification scenario, reaching 10 points almost guarantees a playoff spot. But considering the current form, table toppers RCB, who are unbeaten in the league so far, and the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Giants (GG) are the frontrunners to secure the playoff berths. All three teams have bagged four points each.

But as the UP Warriorz are still in search of their maiden WPL 2026 win, they will need at least four to five wins to reach the figure as well as better their run rate to stay in contention for the playoffs.

The upcoming UP Warriorz fixtures are against MI and one each against RCB and Gujarat Giants, before the DC reverse fixture — would be key for deciding the UP Warriorz qualification scenario.

Maximum victories in these matches would help UPW to stay alive in the WPL 2026 playoffs race.

Key Risks in UP Warriorz Qualification Scenarios

Opening combination woes

Top order inconsistency

Expensive pace attack

Coming off a great run in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025, skipper Lanning is yet to find her rhythm at the top of the UPW batting line-up. Even her half-century against Delhi saw her well below her best. The batter’s form and experience would be crucial for turning around her new team’s fortunes ahead in the league.

Moreover, the side is yet to decide on their opening combination for the ongoing season. After going with Kiran Navgire alongside the captain in their first fixture, the management opted for Harleen Deol to take up Navgire’s spot in the subsequent match. Later, their head coach Abhishek Nayar took the blame for the call, as Deol returned for just 11 runs against RCB. In the third game, they went back to Navgire and Harleen Deol was retired out after coming in to bat at No.4.

The Warriorz’s pace attack, comprising youngster Kranti Gaud, experienced Shikha Pandey, and Caribbean star Deandra Dottin, has also leaked runs in both the games so far. Their costly returns could be a massive threat in the team’s qualification scenarios.

Can UP Warriorz Qualify for WPL 2026 Playoffs?

UP Warriorz qualification scenarios look weak

Reliance on rivals dropping points

At least 4 wins from 5 games to keep alive qualification hopes

UP Warriorz are still in contention to make it to the WPL 2026 playoffs. But they will need to plug the gaps swiftly to change their fortunes in the fourth season of the Women’s Premier League.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.