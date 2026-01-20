Harmanpreet Kaur Identifies Why Mumbai Indians Have Lost 3 Games In A Row in WPL 2026

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost their third game on the trot, and are stuck on four points in the league.

There’s too many teams in the middle of that points table with four points in their kitty. The recent fixture between Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) has just added to the stampede in the points table. However, MI lost their third game on the trot and Harmanpreet Kaur addressed a few of their concerns.

The Mumbai Indians skipper spoke about the contributions of their top-order batters in the matches till now, and expressed that they need to take more responsibility. Batters like Hayley Matthews can change the course of the game if they get going, but haven’t found their mojo yet.

In five matches so far, the two-time WPL champions have not been able to manufacture attacking starts, and have lost either of their openers cheaply. Their opening partnerships in the five games so far have been 21, 2, 20, 23 and 21 – which has hurt their momentum.

“We were 20-30 runs short. We couldn’t execute with the bat and it has been bothering us throughout the tournament. We need to push more in the powerplay. Before the tournament, we were struggling with injuries [in the squad]. It’s not an excuse, but whoever is batting in the opening spot has to take responsibility,” said Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss.

