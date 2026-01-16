Highest Partnerships in WPL: Smriti Mandhana, Grace Harris Enter Top 5 With 137-Run Mayhem Against UP Warrioz In WPL 2026

Let's take a look at the top five highest partnerships in WPL history.

Since the start of the tournament, the Women’s Premier League has seen many explosive performances from individual batters. However, here we focus on the pairs who have built some of the best knocks to join the list of the highest partnerships in WPL. Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris are the latest entrants after their 137-run partnership against UP Warriorz in the ongoing WPL 2026.

162 – Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning

In the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Brabourne Stadium in 2023, Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning put together a 162-run stand, which stands at the top of the highest partnerships in WPL history.

They both opened the innings in that match, with Shafali scoring 84 and Meg Lanning making 72, which helped Delhi post a total of 223/2 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB were restricted to 163/8, as DC won the match by 60 runs.

146 – Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen

Against RCB in the 2025 season at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Shafali Verma and Jess Jonassen stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 146 runs, which is second in the list of highest partnerships in WPL history.

While chasing a target of 148, the Delhi Capitals lost their first wicket early, with Meg Lanning scoring only two runs. After that, Shafali Verma scored an unbeaten 80 off 43 balls, and Jess Jonassen made 61* off 38 balls. Their partnership helped DC chase the target easily, winning the match by nine wickets and with 27 balls to spare.

140 – Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney

The partnership between Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney for Gujarat Giants against RCB at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in 2024 is third in the list of highest partnerships in WPL history. Batting first, Gujarat Giants posted a total of 199/5, with Wolvaardt scoring 76 off 45 balls and Beth Mooney making 85 off 51. The opening pair added 140 runs together.

In reply, RCB could only manage 180/8 in their 20 overs. Gujarat Giants went on to win the match by 19 runs.

139 – Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy

In the match between RCB and UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in 2023, Devika Vaidya and skipper Alyssa Healy were involved in an unbeaten opening stand of 139 runs. This partnership stands fourth on the list of the highest partnerships in WPL.

This came while they were chasing a target of 139 runs, which they comfortably achieved in 13 overs without losing a wicket. Devika Vaidya scored 36 off 31 balls, while Healy scored an unbeaten 96 off 47 balls.

137 – Smriti Mandhana, Grace Harris

For RCB against UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai during WPL 2026, Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris put together a first-wicket stand of 137 runs. This stand is currently fifth on the list of the highest partnerships in WPL.

The partnership came while chasing a target of 144, which RCB achieved in just 12.1 overs with nine wickets in hand. Grace Harris scored 85 off 40 balls, while Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten on 47 off 32 balls.

Highest Partnerships in WPL

Pair Team Against Runs Venue Year Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning Delhi Capitals Women Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 162 Brabourne Stadium 2023 Shafali Verma and Jess Jonassen Delhi Capitals Women Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 146* Bengaluru 2025 Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney Gujarat Giants Women Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 140 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2024 Devika Vaidya and Alyssa Healy UP Warriorz Women Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 139* Brabourne Stadium 2023 Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women UP Warriorz Women 137 DY Patil Stadium 2026 Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews Mumbai Indians Women UP Warriorz Women 133 Bengaluru 2025 Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews Mumbai Indians Women Gujarat Giants Women 133 Brabourne Stadium 2025 Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Gujarat Giants Women 125 Brabourne Stadium 2023 Beth Mooney and Dayalan Hemalatha Gujarat Giants Women Mumbai Indians Women 121 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2024 Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning Delhi Capitals Women UP Warriorz Women 119 Bengaluru 2024

