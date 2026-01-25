How Jemimah Rodrigues Captaincy Masterclass Helped Delhi Capitals Defeat RCB in WPL 2026.

Jemimah Rodrigues has shown improvements as a captain.

Laura Wolvaardt praised Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Jemimah Rodrigues for her proactive decisions during the victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in WPL 2026 last night. Rodrigues, who has been leading in the tournament for the first time, has been scrutinised for her on-field tactics and decisions in the initial phase.

However, she has been gradually improving, and her best game as a leader came against a formidable RCB unit in Vadodara. Wolvaardt highlighted her decisions that helped DC and how Rodrigues has been connecting with people inside the group.

“I think [Rodrigues] was excellent today. A lot of really good decisions – I think bringing Kappie back for that fourth over and getting a wicket, a brave move, but it paid off. I think she’s been excellent around the group. She’s a really bubbly person; she has a lot of energy to give to the group, so it’s been awesome. She knows how to connect with people and talk to people, so she’s been excellent with that.”

How Jemimah Rodrigues captaincy moves helped Delhi Capitals win against RCB

As Wolvaardt highlighted, Jemimah Rodrigues was terrific with her bowling changes, such as giving the closing powerplay over to Marizanne Kapp and introducing her again in the 12th over. As it turned out, she got two big wickets of Grace Harris and Georgia Voll to leave RCB reeling.

She was attacking on every move, and whenever a wicket fell, the DC captain ensured to bring her lead bowlers to apply the pressure. Similarly, she packed the leg-side boundary against Nadine de Klerk to force her to hit against her strengths and dismiss her.

There are still certain areas for Jemimah Rodrigues to improve, especially with her DRS calls on the field, but she has been on an improving curve. Delhi Capitals have now climbed to the second spot with three wins and have given themselves a real chance for qualification despite three defeats in the opening four games.

