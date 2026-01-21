Jemimah Rodrigues Explains Reason Behind Her Batting Position in WPL 2026

Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues scored her first fifty of the season against Mumbai Indians in Vadodara.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) registered their second victory of the campaign by closing out a game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Vadodara. Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues was at the centre of the action as she scored a brilliant unbeaten half-century to take the team over the line.

Having won the toss, DC put the Mumbai Indians in to bat first and restricted them to a competitive 154/5, with Sree Charani taking three wickets for 33. DC got of to a brilliant start in the second innings, but the highlight of the innings was their skipper splurging back into form.

Though Jemimah Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 51 to win the game for her side, the fact that she has been walking out to bat at No.4 have raised a few eyebrows. However, the DC skipper explained her move in the post-match press conference after the win against MI.

“To be honest, I wanted to bat at No.3. But as a captain, I cannot think of myself. I need to put the team first. When I thought about it from the team’s perspective, I felt Wolfie (Laura Wolvaardt) was better at No.3. At four, I’m more versatile in playing the spinners well, and getting the gaps,” said Rodrigues.

The Jemimah Rodrigues-led side have won two out of their five encounters till now, and sit fourth on the points table. With multiple teams sitting with four points in their kitty, DC will have to pull up their socks and bag a win in each of the remaining three matches.

They have certainly got the quality to thrive, and have shown glimpses of class in each of their five games so far. Their initial collapse against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Navi Mumbai would have dented their confidence a bit.

With Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma opening the batting, the franchise has the ability to race away to starts in a batting order which is followed by the grace of Jemimah and Laura Wolvaardt. The skipper coming back into form would be a very big relief for DC.

Nandani Sharma has been the pick of the bowlers till now, bagging 10 wickets in five games comprising of a five-wicket haul. Having said that, DC will have to make sure that they up the ante and finish strong in the remaining three fixtures, which won’t be easy ones.

