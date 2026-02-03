Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Mantra To Turnaround Batting Fortunes After Guiding Delhi Capitals to WPL 2026 Final

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Jemimah Rodrigues played a captain’s knock and led from the front to help her side qualify for the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026) final after defeating Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Eliminator clash today (February 3). The talented right-hander registered a quickfire 43 (off 21 balls) and won the Player of the Match Award for her heroics.

For Jemimah however, she had a slow start to the tournament, but really found her rhythm towards the business end of the tournament. In their previous must-win last league game against UP Warriorz, Jemimah Rodrigues had starred with an unbeaten 34*(off 18 balls) to help DC over the finishing line and qualify for the WPL 2026 playoffs.

When quizzed about her mantra to script a turnaround with the bat, the DC skipper revealed during the post-match presentation of the GG vs DC WPL 2026 clash,

“I think I was doing one thing, I was trying way too hard. And the last two games, I just let go. I let go, backed myself, didn’t even go and practice because I was practising so hard, trying and when I was going and trying to hit every ball perfectly and get everything right. I was like, you know what? It’s like, I remember one of the interviews I heard, it’s like the butterfly, the more desperate you are, the more further it goes away. But the more you just let go, it comes and sits on your shoulder. And that’s what I did. And I’m happy it’s coming.”

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.