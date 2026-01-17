Lauren Bell Reignites Josh Hazelwood Memories With Double-Wicket First Over, Removes Lizelle Lee & Laura Wolvaardt Cheaply in DC vs RCB WPL 2026 [WATCH]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Lauren Bell produced a stellar opening over during the DC vs RCB clash in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026), reigniting memories of Josh Hazlewood, who dominated the powerplay overs and helped the Men’s team win their maiden IPL title last season. Bell, too, has looked stellar this season so far, getting wickets in key phases while being extremely economical with the ball.

Speaking about her latest heroics, Bell produced two magical deliveries, swinging the ball both ways to dismiss key Delhi Capitals batters Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt cheaply and put the opposition on the backfoot early in the first over of the match.

After getting hit for a boundary by Lizelle Lee on the second ball, Bell produced a stunning swining delivery that ended up being a near-perfect yorker and bowled the DC batter around her leg. On the very next ball, she outfoxed Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt with the ball nipping back in and Laura getting beaten while attempting a drive.

Watch the video of both dismissals below.

At the time of writing this report, the DC scoreboard reads 86/6 in 9.4 overs with Shafali Verma and Sneh Rana currently batting in the middle.

(More to follow)

