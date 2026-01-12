Lowest Totals in WPL: List of Lowest Scores in Women’s Premier League

A glance at the lowest totals in WPL history and a innings by innings analysis of some of the lowest team scores in Women’s Premier League.
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has consistently produced nail-biting dramas and while batters have been a dominant force, there have been instances where they had to bow down to some stellar response from the bowling end.
With that in mind, here’s a complete look at the lowest team totals recorded in WPL history, updated to include all major performances.
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Match Date
|Gujarat Giants
|64
|Mumbai Indians
|4 Mar 2023
|Gujarat Giants
|105/9
|Delhi Capitals
|11 Mar 2023
|Delhi Capitals
|105
|Mumbai Indians
|9 Mar 2023
|UP Warriorz
|105
|Gujarat Giants
|3 Mar 2025
|Gujarat Giants
|107/9
|Mumbai Indians
|14 Mar 2023
|Gujarat Giants
|107/7
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|27 Feb 2024
|Mumbai Indians
|109/8
|Delhi Capitals
|20 Mar 2023
|UP Warriorz
|110
|Mumbai Indians
|24 Mar 2023
|Mumbai Indians
|113
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12 Mar 2024
|Delhi Capitals
|113
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|17 Mar 2024
The first match of the 2023 edition witnessed contrasting performances by Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. While the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side registered one of the highest innings totals in WPL, GG ended up recording the lowest in the tournament’s history.
MI Women batted first and posted 207/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Harmanpreet Kaur’s fiery 65(30) before the GG Women side got bundled out for only 64, losing the contest by the biggest margin so far in WPL – 143 runs.
The Giants struggled in the inaugural season, and they take the second place too on the list of lowest totals in WPL for another forgettable batting show. In the fourth match of the season against Delhi Capitals, the GG Women side witnessed a batting collapse where they lost half their side within the powerplay.
It was then Georgia Wareham’s fighting 22 and Kim Garth’s resilient 32 that somewhat salvaged the GG innings and helped them cross the 100-run mark.
Despite a steady 43 from captain and opener Meg Lanning, the Delhi Capitals Women collapsed to 105 all out in 18 overs as no other batter managed to hold their fort. DC Women succumbed under persistent bowling pressure from Mumbai’s Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, and Hayley Matthews. In reply, a swift 41 from Yastika Bhatia led Mumbai to a comfortable eight-wicket victory with five overs to spare.
UP Warriorz recorded the lowest team score in WPL 2025 season in the match against Gujarat Giants. Chasing 187 after GG’s Beth Mooney blasted a 96, UPW Women lost top-order batters Kiran Navgire and Georgia Voll in the very first over. They ended up losing two more wickets in the powerplay to put them out of the contest early.
After Deandra Dottin’s double-wicket first over, Kashvee Gautam and Tanuja Kanwar kept up the pressure, each picking up three wickets as UP crumbled for only 105 runs in 17.1 overs and registered one of the lowest totals in WPL.
