Meg Lanning Sends a Warning to RCB After Direct Entry Into WPL 2026 Final

Meg Lanning sent a warning to RCB after they qualified directly for the WPL 2026 final by finishing the league stage as table toppers.

RCB secure WPL 2026 final spot with dominant win

The 2024 champions needed a win against UP Warriorz in their last league match to qualify for the WPL 2026 final and they delivered a dominant performance, beating Lanning’s side by eight wickets with 41 balls to spare. They ended the group stage with six wins from eight matches.

For UP Warriorz, the road to qualification remains tough. Their final league match is against Delhi Capitals, which they must win. They will also need Gujarat Giants to defeat Mumbai Indians to keep their hopes alive.

Meg Lanning cautions RCB about long gap ahead of WPL 2026 final

After the match in the post match presentation, Meg Lanning warned RCB that having a long gap before the final can sometimes work against the team that qualifies directly.

“Oh, they’ve got a week to wait now which, I can tell from experience, is not the best way. Nah, I don’t think. I think it does suit the team that plays the Eliminator, they obviously get some momentum,” Lanning said.

Lanning’s view comes from her time as Delhi Capitals captain in the last three editions of the WPL. Despite finishing as table toppers in all three seasons, DC lost the final each time to teams coming from the Eliminator. Mumbai Indians defeated them in 2023 and 2025, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat them in 2024.

Lanning also praised Smriti Mandhana led side for their consistency this season, saying they deserved to reach the final.

“But, RCB have been the best team all season. They deserve their spot in the final, so good luck to them,” she added.

The final will be played on February 5 at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.

